Mammoth Look to Clinch Home Playoff Matchup Via Win over Rush Saturday

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







It doesn't get much better than winning at home. And with the (11-5) Colorado Mammoth recently securing a dominant 13-8 win over the (7-8) Las Vegas Desert Dogs last Friday, the team officially completed its nine-game regular season stretch at the LOUD HOUSE with an encouraging 7-2 record while assuming the top spot in the league standings.

Having been stuck at a 4-5 slate competing at Ball Arena the past two years, the Burgundy Boys made the most of LOUD HOUSE Appreciation and Colorado Lacrosse Night April 3 en route to reminding fans just how proud the team is to call the LOUD HOUSE home.

Several stars were shining bright on Saturday night, but no player stood out more than veteran netminder Dillon Ward, who held a unique offensive grouping to just eight goals against, stopping 43-of-51 on the night. Using his stick a bit more than most games this season, Wardo also recorded two points (0g, 2a) while kickstarting the squad's transition game a few times. On the historical front, the competition also represented Ward's 200th game played while eventually doubling as the organization's 200th win as the Colorado Mammoth. Better yet, the netminder continued to climb the all-time goaltender wins ranks, advancing to No. 7 all-time courtesy of his 91st recorded win. In a year where the team's explosive offense has highlighted headlines, Ward definitely deserved a tip of the hat in this one and ultimately remains talented enough to will Colorado to another NLL Finals appearance if he's sporting his A game.

On the offensive front, it was "Wild Bill" Will Malcom (5g, 1a) and "AK42" Andrew Kew (2g, 4a) who paced scoring efforts with six points each, while Dylan McIntosh (3g, 1a) and Braedon Saris (1g, 1a) got in on the fun. A pair of defensemen in Ari Stevens (1g, 1a) and Tim Edwards (1g, 0a) joined the scoresheet as well, with Jack Hannah (0g, 3a) and Jalen Chaster (0g, 3a) contributing a few helpers.

While the game was tied at fives during the halftime break, the Mammoth went on to outscore Las Vegas 8-3 throughout the final 30 en route to securing the team's 11th win of the season. IT wasn't an explosive of an offensive performance, but Colorado did enough to ensure there was no late-game comeback attempt while improving to 4-3 against the Desert Dogs all-time. And while the regular season home turf finale provided the team with a spark and additional wave of momentum, the drama is just beginning, with just one of four Top 4 seeds spoken for with just two weeks of regular season action remaining.

Should the Mammoth be able to pick up what would be a GIGANTIC win this weekend on the road against the (11-5) Saskatchewan Rush, Colorado would officially clinch a Top 4 postseason seed, meaning the LOUD HOUSE would play host to at least one more home game this season.

Knowing the Mammoth hold current tie-breaking scenarios over both the Rush and (11-5) Vancouver Warriors means if Colorado ends the season with matching records as both of said opponents and nobody has more victories than said bunch, Colorado would secure the No. 1 overall seed. Each of said three 11-5 squads have two games remaining, however with the Mammoth and Rush meeting this weekend, only two of the three mathematically have a chance to reach 13 wins by seasons end, making Saturday's looming showcase quite the impactful contest, all things considered.

Not just for the Rush, Mammoth and Warriors, either, as each of the (10-5) Georgia Swarm, (10-6) Buffalo Bandits and (10-6) Toronto Rock remain eligible to earn one of the Top 4 spots just the same. The Swarm have only played in 15 games, meaning they, too, can still reach 13 wins, whereas the Bandits and Rock are capped at 12 possible victories. Buffalo has won six-straight, so predictions as to how the three-time defending NLL Champions will finish their journey is far from determined. The Rock just picked up a clutch 7-5 win over the (6-9) San Diego Seals to stay in the race, while Georgia is rocking a two-game winning streak. However, the Swarm will have to face the (6-9) Rochester Knighthawks twice during the final week of regular season play, so seeding is FAR from being locked in.

Not to mention a trio of hopefuls including the (8-8) Ottawa Black Bears, (7-8) Las Vegas Desert Dogs and (7-9) Halifax Thunderbirds, who join the Knighthawks and Seals in duking it out for the final two postseason invites. While Mammoth fans should be keyed in on Colorado's endgame seeding, which should in all likelihood be a Top 4 spot, the reality lends itself to the fact the Mammoth will be drawing a Quarterfinals opponent sooner than later, and it's very likely the team could be battling head-to-head with any of the aforementioned squads, so many of this weekend's seven showdowns could have an impact on the ever-shifting playoff picture.

Coming off a bye week of rest, the Rush is just 1-4 over its last five games, with a tight 10-9 win over the San Diego Seals last month representing the team's most recent victory. Bringing a two-game win streak into the approaching Week 20 matchup, the Rush remain ranked No. 3 overall thanks to their red-hot start to the season. Rocking a 10-1 record at one point not long ago, the green and black contingent appeared to be a lock for a return to the NLL Finals one year after falling to the Bandits. But following a rough stretch of close calls and imperfect performances, the team has a chance to fall out of the Top 4 should Saskatchewan drop Saturday's contest against Colorado. Yes, the very same team which ripped off nine-consecutive victories earlier this season, which suggests the Rush will be itching to not only defend home turf, but get back in the team's winning ways, which included a pattern of consistently recording double-digit scoring totals while regularly limiting opposing teams to less than ten net-finding efforts.

Across Saskatchewan's last two outings, the team has netted just nine and seven goals for, respectively, while allowing 13 and eight. The eight goals surrendered to the Bandits is actually quite the respectable mark, but with the Rush only able to beat veteran goaltender Matt Vinc seven times, the solid defensive effort was just a display of resilience. A similar effort should be expected when Saturday rolls around, meaning Andrew Kew, Will Malcom, Jack Hannah and friends will need to get hot early if they want to enjoy a solid night shooting against Frank Scigliano, who's enjoyed quite the standout season and remains tied with Christian Del Bianco with a league-leading 11 wins this year. Scigliano may only have 545 saves to his name, just the tenth-most amongst regular netminders, but that's an ode to the Rush's sincere defensive unit, which is both physical and intelligent when it comes to limiting teams' O-zones to off nights.

The netminder's 9.24 goals-against average, however, sits ranked as the second-best figure, trailing only Georgia's Brett Dobson (7.86), who's having an insane campaign between the pipes. Coming in at just under the 80% save mark with a .797 save percentage, he enters the weekend ranked No. 6 in the category, proving he's been solid, if not elite, in most games played.

Saskatchewan's defense has long been revered as a feisty unit. So, it shouldn't surprise fans that defenseman Mass Hossack ranks tied for the second-most CTOs in the league with 29. An absolute menace when it comes to disrupting flow, he teams up with fellow veteran Mike Messenger as two of the league's most respected back-enders. Messenger brings a team-high 122 loose balls and 27 CTOs into Saturday's showdown where he'll look to keep Colorado's top-performing talents to off nights.

As far as the Rush scoring attack is concerned, Saskatchewan wields one of the deepest Top 4 forward rotations in the league, with each of Ryan Keenan (34g, 50a), Robert Church (33g, 47a), Zach Manns (32g, 43a) and Austin Shanks (26g, 36a) above 60 points through 16 games played. Add in Brock Haley's 35 points (14g, 21a) and it's easy to see why the team is tied with Colorado with a league-high 185 goals for as a team. Knowing the Rush defense has allowed five less goals than the Mammoth, 154 to 159, suggests these two teams could be seeing an overtime session play out at SaskTel Centre, something Colorado has experienced several times when competing against Saskatchewan.

Of course, there are only a few longtime Mammoth veterans around who remember the days of Robert Church closing out games left and right in dramatic fashion, so Colorado is very much expected to traverse the border with plenty of confidence. With a home playoff game officially up for grabs, the Burgundy Boys will be locked in and red-hot after beating up on Las Vegas one week back.

The Mammoth are 10-0 when entering the fourth quarter with a lead this season, meaning the team has done a solid job closing out contests after earning favorable positioning during the opening 45 minutes of play. The key Saturday will be forcing a close contest while ensuring Scigliano is being peppered with shots. Knowing Colorado is also a perfect 8-0 when scoring 12+ goals and a whopping 10-1 when managing at least 10 goals means this weekend's away contingent should once again be looking to fill nets at an above-average rate. Which can be expected if Malcom and Kew keep the left side streaking!

Colorado Mammoth League Leaders

Goals: 45 - Andrew Kew (1st)

Assists: 51 - Jack Hannah (T13th)

Points: 84 - Andrew Kew (T12th)

Power-Play Goals: 10 - Andrew Kew (T3rd)

Shorthanded Goals: 3 - Dylan McIntosh (T2nd)

Loose Balls: 133 - Robert Hope (5th)

Blocked Shots: 26 - Robert Hope (4th)

Penalty Minutes: 32 - Ari Stevens (10th)

Faceoff Wins: 234 - Matthew Paolatto (5th)

Faceoff Win Percentage: 58 - Matthew Paolatto (6th)

Saves: 609 - Dillon Ward (4th)

Save Percentage: .812 - Dillon Ward (3rd)

Goals-Against Average: 10.05 - Dillon Ward (7th)

Goaltender Wins: 10 - Dillon Ward (T3rd)

Andrew Kew continues to lead the league in conversions with 45 goals to his name in 12 games played, two more tallies than Tanner Cook's 43 in 16 appearances, as Kew has averaged a league-high 3.75 goals per game this season. Even on a "slow night" last weekend, Kew managed a pair of conversions on a night where Will Malcom assumed the starlight, netting five markers of his own. Officially pacing the squad with 84 points (45g, 39a), he remains one of deadliest acquisitions of the year, if not past several seasons, as General Manager Brad Self and company seemingly landed a left-handed gem. Malcom may be operating in more of the roller-coaster role this year, up to 76 points (32g, 44a) in 15 appearances thus far, but when he's feeling himself, goaltenders are feeling the vibrations of a moving net behind them.

Jack Hannah's 71 points (20g, 51a), which include a healthy 51 helpers in just 13 games played, represent the third-highest totals on the team, with his 51 assists continuing to lead the way. For as physically gifted as the kid is, his lacrosse IQ has been on display even more regularly, as he's doubled as both a sincere distraction and elite passer when operating the set. Fans likely miss the High Flyin' act of Ryan Lee, but Hannah has been crease diving nearly every game just the same and has provided quite the spark during his first year in Colorado.

The team's Top 3 scoring options have held their part - But it's guys like Dylan McIntosh (23g, 12a) who are helping this team take the necessary steps towards a playoff run. Fresh off a four-point (3g, 1a) showing against the Desert Dogs, the right-handed finisher has been just as impactful creating space as he's been as a depth scorer. That said, 23 goals from a free agent signing continues to be a welcomed sight.

Robert Hope is coming off a stellar performance in his own right, as the team's captain racked up one point (0g, 1a), two penalty minutes, four blocked shots, nine loose balls and two caused turnovers last weekend. Continuing to pace the team with 133 loose balls and 26 blocked shots, he's the blue collar definition of leadership, on the floor and everywhere else he steps foot. Remaining ranked within league-leading company in several categories, he's aging like fine wine throughout his eleventh season rocking burgundy and black.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward remains in favorable standing just the same, as "The Wall" sits ranked fourth overall with 609 saves and third in the NLL with an .812 save percentage. And after getting his stick involved a bit more in the transition game last week, he's truly doing it all for the organization which drafted him back in 2013. If Ward can bring a similar effort to the approaching Week 20 showcase, Colorado will very much have a chance to knock off the Rush while officially bringing postseason lacrosse back to Ball Arena later this month!

Get in the Game

Mammoth games can be viewed on Altitude Sports and streamed live via ESPN+ and NLL+. Saturday's April 11 showdown against the Saskatchewan Rush can be viewed nationally on ESPNU and streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+ beginning at 7 pm. MT.

Mammoth fans can keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and organizational updates throughout the 2025-26 NLL season.

Additional information regarding NLL Quarterfinals tickets for a potential home game at Ball Arena April 23-25 will be available once the organization officially clinches a Top 4 seed, which can be as soon as this weekend should Colorado defeat Saskatchewan Saturday night!







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.