Colorado Captures 13-8 Win over Desert Dogs During LOUD HOUSE Finale

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) defeated the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 13-8 in front of a season-high 10,594 fans as the organization and its dedicated supporters celebrated LOUD HOUSE Appreciation and Colorado Lacrosse Night at Ball Arena Friday night.

The Colorado Rockies of Major League Baseball (MLB) may have stolen the day's headlines on Opening Day at Coors Field, but it was the Mammoth who made the most of their home finale.

Colorado improved to 11-5 on the season and finished 7-2 at the LOUD HOUSE as the squad continues to inch closer to bringing playoff lacrosse back to Ball Arena.

200th win as the Colorado Mammoth on a night where Head Coach Pat Coyle tied a personal record for most wins in a season at 11.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 43-of-51 shots faced and added two points (0g, 2a) while participating in his 200th career game played. Will Malcom (5g, 1a) and Andrew Kew (2g, 4a) paced Colorado contributors with six points each, while Dylan McIntosh took home the "Player of the Game" Belt following his four-point (3g, 1a) performance.

Getting the scoring started for the good guys, Will Malcom accepted a nice dish from fellow lefty Andrew Kew three minutes into the contest and immediately slammed it home past Las Vegas goaltender Alex Buque to ignite the LOUD HOUSE early.

On the team's next possession, Mammoth defenseman Tim Edwards found some transition top ched 59 seconds later to make it two-straight for Colorado. The conversion represented Edwards' fifth of the year, a new single-season goal-scoring record added to his career-best 14 points.

However, the Desert Dogs retaliated very quickly, as Connor Kirst battled Las Vegas back to within one after scooping a faceoff win and taking the rock right to net a mere nine seconds later.

Making it two straight for the visitors in furious fashion, veteran forward Kevin Crowley went high on a pick and pulled up, beating Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward to tie the game.

Three in a row for Las Vegas now, it was Jonathan Donville who took advantage of a power-play look with just over minutes to play in the first as the Desert Dogs were in front, 3-2.

Knotting things up at three per side with another transition effort, Ari Stevens slipped one past Buque following the Under 5 media timeout to log his third career marker.

Notching his second of the night and 29th of the season, "Wild Bill" himself collected a rebound that bounced off Buque and instantly found twine in high-flying, crease-evading style.

With 15 minutes in the books, Colorado was ahead 4-3 as the March to May drama raged on.

Needing less than two minutes to even the game at fours, Adam Poitras cleaned up a rebound and threw a shot back on net, a successful one, as Las Vegas tied things up once more.

Breaking said tie shortly after, AK42 began his reign, firing from afar and paying bills while doing it, as the league-leading scorer added his 44th of the year.

Afforded another man-up opportunity, the Desert Dogs cashed in midway through the second to - you guessed it - tie the game again, now 5-5.

Following a scoreless 8-minute stretch to close out the half, the scoreboard read five goals per side as the break arrived.

Completing his hat trick just 2:17 into the fresh 30, Malcom found twine, his 30th of the year, as the home team was back in front by one.

Operating via a 5-on-4 look, Dylan McIntosh made his way to the scoresheet at the 5:22 mark as Colorado was building some momentum, as was the Ball Arena crowd.

Well, Baby Shark was playing regularly, so the team continued to fill nets early in the third period, as No. 4 earned his fourth of the night. Blazing a bouncer right past Buque, Malcom was on fire and it was APPARENT.

With just over four minutes to play in the session, Donville doubled down to bring the Desert Dogs back within two.

Finishing a back door quick-stick, rookie forward Braedon Saris wielded a quick pass and scored an even quicker goal to register his 15th goal and 45th point of his inaugural campaign.

When the final 15 arrived, the Mammoth were in front 9-6.

Sock trick watch began just 26 seconds into the fourth, as Malcom called heat check and was NOT denied. Turning on the boosters, he sped around his defender and tucked one through Buque's five hole to establish a four-goal advantage for Colorado.

Former Mammoth Draft selection Kyle Killen cut the deficit to three just 29 seconds later as the Desert Dogs insisted this one was far from over.

Kew reinstated said four-goal lead midway through the final frame during a one-on-none transition breakaway. Accepting a dish from rookie defenseman Brian Simmons, Kew recorded his second of the night as the Mammoth were up 11-7.

McIntosh wanted a second of his own late in the fourth, and got just that, as the Mammoth were up five with four to play.

Las Vegas wasn't done just yet, as Poitras earned his second goal of the night with 1:47 to play.

But it was McIntosh who got the last laugh, as the right-handed scorer completed his hat trick with 64 ticks of the clock remaining.

One step closer to a home playoff game, Colorado captured the 13-8 final as Jack Hannah and the Burgundy Boys improved to 2-0 against the hometown kid's former franchise.

Colorado now prepares to close out the season on the road, with looming away games against the Saskatchewan Rush (April 11) and the Calgary Roughnecks (April 18) remaining.

More information about Quarterfinals playoff tickets will be announced once the team has officially clinched a home playoff game.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 3, 2026

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