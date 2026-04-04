Desert Dogs Fall to Colorado, 8-13

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Denver, Colorado - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7-8) battled until the end but ultimately fall, with a final score of 8-13 versus the Colorado Mammoth (11-5).

The Mammoth opened the scoring with two early goals, before Connor Kirst took one to the net off the draw. Kevin Crowley follows up and ties the game at 2 just over five minutes into the game. A power play opportunity opened a shot for Jonathan Donville, giving the Desert Dogs their first lead of the game 3-2. Quick transition and a rebound goal in the crease gave Colorado a 4-3 lead heading into the second.

A back-and-forth second period had Adam Poitras scooping up a loose ball on the crease to tie the game at 4. Colorado strikes back before Kevin Crowley nets his second goal of the night on the power play to tie the game 5-5 heading into the halftime break.

Out of the break, the Dogs get into penalty trouble, allowing two goals on the penalty kill. After a three-goal Colorado run, the Dogs got their own power play opportunity but couldn't find the back of the net until Jonathan Donville scored his second goal of the game minutes later. Colorado answered back with a streaking goal on the back side, making the score 6-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Colorado scored early in the fourth, but Kyle Killen ripped an outside shot to bring the score back within 3. Adam Poitras scored his second goal of the night to help close the lead 8-12 late in the fourth. Even with the help of a late power play, the Desert Dogs ultimately ran out of time for a comeback. The ball bounced in Colorado's favor with a final score of 8-13.

With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Desert Dogs continue the fight for their first franchise playoff spot during their late season road trip.

FINAL: Desert Dogs 8 - Colorado 13

The Desert Dogs drop to 7-8 as only 3 games remain while they continue their march toward the postseason. Las Vegas heads to Philadelphia next to face the Wings on April 11.

POINTS LEADERS

Jonathan Donville 2G | 2A - 4 Points

Adam Poitras 2G | 2A - 4 Points

Mitch Jones 3A - 3 Points







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 3, 2026

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