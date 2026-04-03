Vancouver Warriors Return to Action in Rematch against Buffalo Bandits

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors return from the bye week and will travel to Buffalo, New York, to take on the Buffalo Bandits for the second and final time of the regular season.

Prior to the bye week, the Warriors beat the Ottawa Black Bears 10-8, clinching a playoff spot, and now sit in first place in league standings. Currently tied in wins but with one fewer loss than the second-place Saskatchewan Rush, the Warriors will be working to maintain their position in the standings for home-floor advantage.

In their game against the Black Bears, the Warriors showed a well-rounded performance, building through each quarter and consistently putting pressure on the opposing team. Forward Keegan Bal led the way, registering eight points (3G, 5A) in what was another strong offensive effort for him.

Bal is on pace for a career year in his seventh season with the Warriors. Having originally been selected in the third round, 25th overall by the Toronto Rock in the 2013 NLL Entry Draft, Bal has been one of the leading drivers for the team during his tenure. Bal broke the 100-point barrier for the first time in the 23-24 season and has since surpassed 100 points every year.

Bal leads the NLL with 107 points (36G, 71A) through 15 games this season. Jesse King sits at 67 points (29G, 38A), and Curtis Dickson has 65 points (38G, 27A).

In their previous matchup against the Bandits, the Warriors came through with the 11-9 win at home. The Warriors had two five-goal scoring runs in the contest, their second run ultimately helping them regain and maintain the lead. Dickson and Bal both registered six points each, and King recorded five points in the game.

Vancouver's defence held Buffalo scoreless in the third quarter and allowed only two goals in the second half. Netminder Christian Del Bianco stopped 39 of 48 shots on goal for an 81.3% save percentage.

The Bandits are currently fifth in league standings, with a 9-6 record as they come off a close 8-7 road win against the Rush. With the win, the Bandits have extended their win streak to five, which is currently the longest win streak in the league. Their last loss was in February against the Warriors.

Being comfortable playing tight games has become part of what has given the Bandits success over their last five games, having won the last three of five matchups by one goal. Not only have they been playing steady defence, but the Bandits also lead the league in blocked shots (126) and have collected 1,072 loose balls. Their netminder, Matt Vinc, is on a hot streak, providing very good goaltending through their five-game streak.

Vinc has a season save percentage of 78.8%, but over the last five games, has provided a save percentage above 80%, including an 86% save percentage in their last contest against the Rush. His high level of play has been a key part of their recent success as they continue to push to clinch a playoff spot.

The Bandits have also been able to rely on their top scorers, Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne. Smith has registered 96 points (33G, 63A), good for fourth in the league, and Byrne has tallied 91 points (27G, 64A), tying him for fifth in the NLL.

Opening faceoff will be at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game live on TSN+ and NLL+.

With NLL+, you can re-watch highlights and full games throughout the season, and you can sign up for NLL+.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 3, 2026

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