Desert Dogs Fall to Seals, 12-14

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - The Desert Dogs fight to the finish but it wasn't enough to overcome the Seals, losing 12 - 14.

San Diego struck first after a cross-check penalty sent Black Rys to the box. The Desert Dogs responded quickly, as Jonathan Donville found the back of the net to even the score. Chris Cloutier added to the momentum three minutes later, giving the Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Jackson Webster drove to the net and extended the lead to 3-1, and Kevin Crowley followed with another goal to make it 4-1 with five minutes remaining in the quarter. The Seals answered late, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at the end of the first.

San Diego opened the second quarter with two quick goals to tie the game at 4-4, then added another with eight minutes remaining in the half to take the lead.

The Desert Dogs answered again, as Ben Soenen scored his first National Lacrosse League goal to even the score at 5-5. Crowley struck again moments later, ripping a shot into the right side of the net to give Las Vegas a 6-5 lead.

San Diego responded with two goals to put the Seals back in front, 7-6, with 3:30 remaining in the half. The Desert Dogs continued to push, as Mitch Jones tied the game at 7-7 with two minutes to play. One minute later, Adam Poitras gave Las Vegas the lead, 8-7. The Seals answered with an outside shot in the final minute, sending the game into halftime tied 8-8.

Seals got on the board first in the third with two consecutive goals to go ahead 10 - 8. The Desert Dogs go scoreless in the third to end the quarter down by two.

The Seals opened the fourth with a quick short-handed goal. Chris Cloutier netted one soon after to make it 11-9; however, the Seals came right back to extend their lead to 12-9. The Dogs kept pushing, with a sniper from Jonathan Donville to make it 12-10. Currier answered for the Seals to make it 13-10.

Adam Poitras came right back to find the net and inch closer, making it 13-11, Seals. The Seals continued to surge, adding one more with three minutes left in the game to make it 14-11. With two minutes remaining, Cloutier snuck one in off an assist from Mitch Jones, making it 14-12, Seals. Time wasn't on the Desert Dogs' side, and the Seals held on for the win.

The Desert Dogs host San Diego on Saturday, April 18 in front of a sold-out crowd. This is the Desert Dogs final home game of the season. The Desert Dogs must win this game and Rochester must beat Georgia on Saturday and Sunday for the Desert Dogs to clinch a playoff berth.

POINT LEADERS

JONATHAN DONVILLE - 3 GOALS | 4 ASSISTA - 7 POINTS

MITCH JONES - 1 GOAL | 4 ASSISTS - 5 POINTS

CHRIS CLOUTIER - 3 GOALS | 1 ASSIST - 4 POINTS







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 17, 2026

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