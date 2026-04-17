Bandits vs FireWolves: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Bandits conclude the regular season on the road against the FireWolves.

The implications for the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday are simple. Win and secure a first-round home playoff game.

The Bandits could finish anywhere from first to fifth based on their result against the Oshawa FireWolves. Faceoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. from Tribute Communities Centre.

Head coach John Tavares said the Bandits are maintaining the approach that has helped them win seven consecutive games. They're not thinking about other results and are focused on the game in front of them despite having the playoffs on the horizon.

"You can't overthink it and think beyond the next game itself," Tavares said. "You really have to take it one game at a time, one opponent at a time, one quarter at a time, one shift at a time. You just gotta break it down to small pieces, and hopefully everything works out."

The Bandits - who beat the Rochester Knighthawks 12-6 on Saturday - are in third place at 11-6 and climbed two spots after the Saskatchewan Rush lost to the Colorado Mammoth. The San Diego Seals also snapped their five-game losing streak against the Georgia Swarm.

Read a full game recap here

If the Bandits win, they'll secure third place at a minimum but other results around the league could have them finishing in the top spot. A full breakdown of scenarios is in the 'Where the Bandits stand' section below.

The Bandits' second-half surge has been powered by their defense, which has allowed no more than 10 goals in any game during the win streak. They've given up nine or fewer goals in five of the last seven games and have allowed 18 goals in the last three games, which is the lowest mark in a three-game span in franchise history.

Goaltender Matt Vinc - who was named team MVP prior to Saturday's game against Rochester - has recorded a save percentage of at least 81 in each of his last seven games. He's climbed to sixth in the NLL in goals-against average (9.72) among qualified goaltenders.

"He's dialed in right now," Tavares said. "It just seems like he's seeing every ball like it's a beach ball. He's getting a piece of a lot of shots, and even the ones that are going by him are squeakers. I can't remember the last bad goal he's allowed in. I think he's feeling confident. I think he likes the defense that's in front of him, and he's got a free mind to focus on the shots, and he's been great for us on this run. I just hope he keeps it up, and it's definitely sustainable for him with his past record and he's getting better throughout the season, and I only imagine he's going to continue to get better through the playoffs."

The Bandits' special teams continue to shine as the power play is first in the NLL with a 58.3-percent success rate, a dynamic that could come into play against an Oshawa team that's 12th in the league in penalty killing. Buffalo is also tied for first in the league with a 66-percent penalty kill.

The power play has scored 28 goals on 48 opportunities facilitated by Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne who are the highest-scoring teammate duo in the league with 220 combined points.

Byrne is tied for third in the league with 74 assists, tied for fourth overall with 108 points with 55 points in his last seven games. Smith meanwhile is tied for the NLL lead with 75 assists and second in the league with 112 points.

The Bandits' dynamic duo has helped the offense to third in the NLL with 191 total goals. Tavares said that despite early season struggles offensively, his group is shooting the ball confidently including Smith who has his most goals in a season since 2023.

"I don't look at the stats from year-to-year player-to-player, I just know that Dhane has always been productive, whether it's assists or goals," Tavares said. "Dhane is a competitive player, and he likes to take the bull by the horns. He wants that ball not just during the last minute of play, he wants it all the time. He'svery competitive, and he makes great decisions on the floor. He's a triple threat, where he can score from the outside, he can get inside and score and he's a great feeder as well. Dhane is very competitive, and he likes the challenge, and that's what makes him so great, is that he's always continued to get better."

How to watch

TV (Buffalo Broadcast Market): MSG

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: WWKB 1520 AM

MacKay making moves down the stretch

With the regular season winding down, this is the time of year Ian MacKay turns up his game.

The 2025 NLL Cup Finals MVP has already set new career highs in points (58) and assists (34). He missed the games against Colorado and San Diego in March but has 14 points (5+9) since returning to the lineup.

MacKay - who is the all-time leading scorer in University of Vermont history - had six points against Vancouver and a second straight multi-goal performance against Rochester. It's a sign that MacKay's game is once again rounding into form when it's needed most.

"Mickey's a great lacrosse player," Tavares said. "He's probably one of the best all-around players. He's been a utility guy for us going from defense to transition to doing both in games or specializing now on offense and Mickey finds ways to produce. He's a very opportunistic player. I don't really have to set up a play for Mick. He just knows where to go and where to be and put himself in good positions, get a rebound goal, or find a gap in the defense and/or find that space to take an outside shot. He's very productive, and a lot of it is credited to his high IQ out there."

Where the Bandits stand

The Bandits clinch a first-round home playoff game with a win OR at least one Georgia loss. Beyond that, there are several scenarios in play.

The Bandits will finish with the No. 1 seed if all the following happen:

Buffalo wins at Oshawa and

Georgia wins both of its final two games (Saturday vs. ROC and Sunday at ROC) and

Philadelphia (at VAN), Calgary (vs. COL) and Toronto (at SK) all win

If all of those scenarios happen, the Bandits would be in a five-way tie for first at 12-6 and hold the tiebreaker based on their 4-2 record against the other four teams.

There are a couple situations where the Bandits could finish second but, most simply, they'll snag the No. 2 spot with a win and a Vancouver loss.

If the Bandits win an both Colorado (at CGY) and Vancouver (vs. PHI) win, Buffalo will finish third.

Full NLL standings:

Colorado Mammoth (12-5)

Vancouver Warriors (12-5)

Buffalo Bandits (11-6)

Toronto Rock (11-6)

Saskatchewan Rush (11-6)

Georgia Swarm (10-6)

Ottawa Black Bears (8-9)

San Diego Seals (7-9)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7-9)

Halifax Thunderbirds (7-10)

Rochester Knighthawks (6-10)

Oshawa FireWolves (5-12)

Calgary Roughnecks (5-12)

Philadelphia Wings (5-12)

Scouting the FireWolves

The FireWolves - who are in their first season since moving from Albany - began the season 2-10 but have won three of their last five games with two wins against Philadelphia and one against Calgary.

Former NLL Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons has blossomed into a star with the first 40-goal and 100-point season of his career. Simmons has seven games this season with three or more goals, 12 games with six or more points and 34 points in his last five games.

Simmons and Tye Kurtz form a formidable duo for Oshawa and the latter has 78 points with a career-high 37 goals. Oshawa also has former Bandit Ryan Benesch and acquired Dawson Theede - who has 32 points in 10 games with the FireWolves - from Halifax.

"Kurtz and Simmons are two phenomenal players," Tavares said. "Of course, we're going to try to match up against them and come up with some sort of strategy to slow them down and minimize their production, and at the same time not giving other people much time and space as well."







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.