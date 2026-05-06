Buchanan, Smith Named Finalists for NLL Awards

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Buffalo Bandits forwards Dhane Smith and Kyle Buchanan have been named finalists for the NLL's end-of-season awards, the league announced Wednesday.

Smith was tabbed as a finalist for both NLL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year while Buchanan is up for the NLL's Sportsmanship Award.

It's the second consecutive season both players are finalists for their respective awards as Smith is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and Buchanan was named the league's Sportsmanship Award winner in 2025.

Here's more on each finalist.

Dhane Smith (MVP and Offensive Player of the Year)

Smith is a two-time MVP winner (2016 and 2022) and added 2025 Offensive Player of the Year to his impressive resume.

He's now up for both awards once again after his fifth straight 100-point season and the ninth of his career. No player in NLL history has more than five seasons over 100 points.

Smith became the eighth player in NLL history to reach 1,300 career points and is the second-fastest player to reach that milestone behind his coach, John Tavares. Smith is also tied for second in Bandits history with 448 goals.

Smith finished first in the NLL in shorthanded goals (5), tied for second in assists (79), third in points (118) and tied for 11th in goals (39).

Smith factored in on nine of the 11 game-winning goals the Bandits scored. Three came off his stick, including the overtime winner against San Diego and a clincher against Halifax.

"Dhane has always been productive, whether it's assists or goals," Tavares said. "Dhane is a competitive player, and he likes to take the bull by the horns. He wants that ball not just during the last minute of play, he wants it all the time. ... He makes great decisions on the floor. He's a triple threat, where he can score from the outside, he can get inside and score, and he's a great feeder as well. He likes the challenge, and that's what makes him so great, is that he's always continued to get better."

Kyle Buchanan (Sportsmanship Award)

Buchanan is looking to add a third NLL Sportsmanship Award after being nominated for the sixth time in his 13-year career.

Buchanan won the award in 2015 and 2025 and had another successful season in Banditland with 29 goals and 26 assists while matching his 2024-25 point total with 55.

A true leader, Buchanan was named the Bandits Teammate of the Year. He had just one penalty all season, the seventh straight year of his career with four or less penalty minutes.

Buchanan was third on the team in goals, fourth in points and had a career-high nine power-play goals whicn tied for 10th in the league.

He eclipsed 700 career points and is tied for eighth in Bandits history with 263 points and ninth with 125 goals with the franchise.

"I truly believe he's going to go down as one of the best off-ball players of all time," Josh Byrne said. "His IQ is just on another level. To see him have the motor that he has and be buzzing around as much as he has, I can't even tell if he's 35 or if he's 42. He's an integral piece to who we are."







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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