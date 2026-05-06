Georgia Swarm Well Represented Among 2026 NLL Award Finalists

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced its 2026 season award finalists on Wednesday, May 6, with the Georgia Swarm earning recognition across multiple major categories.

Goaltender Brett Dobson headlines the Swarm selections as a finalist for both Most Valuable Player and Goaltender of the Year, following a standout season in net.

Captain and Veteran of the Swarm, Jordan MacIntosh, was named a finalist for Transition Player of the Year, recognizing his continued impact on both ends of the floor.

The Swarm's young core also received league recognition, with Nolan Byrne and Michael Grace both named finalists for Rookie of the Year.

Head Coach Ed Comeau was selected as a finalist for the Les Bartley Award, presented annually to the NLL Coach of the Year.

The NLL will announce award winners and All-NLL Team selections in the coming weeks.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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