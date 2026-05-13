Georgia Swarm Historic Season Ends in NLL Semifinals

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The 2025-26 season came to an end for the Georgia Swarm (#4) this past weekend in Halifax following a three-game semifinal series against the Halifax Thunderbirds (#8) in the 2026 National Lacrosse League Playoffs.

The semifinal round followed the NLL's best-of-three format, with the first team to earn two wins advancing to the NLL Finals. Halifax opened the series with a Game 1 victory at Gas South Arena on Saturday, May 2, taking a 1-0 series lead.

Facing elimination, Georgia responded on May 9 in Halifax with a road victory (21-10) to force a decisive Game 3. Less than 24 hours later, the two teams met again on May 10 in a winner-take-all matchup, where the Thunderbirds secured the series-clinching win (15-11).

The Swarm concluded one of the franchise's strongest seasons since capturing the league championship in 2017. Georgia returned to the NLL semifinals for the first time since that championship era and finished the season as one of the league's top defensive teams, allowing the fewest goals during the NLL's 18-game regular season.

Throughout the season, the Swarm combined veteran leadership with one of the league's youngest emerging cores, helping the club reestablish itself as a contender in the National Lacrosse League. Georgia also earned home-floor advantage during the postseason and delivered multiple marquee performances throughout the regular season and playoffs.

The organization saw strong support from Swarm Nation throughout the year, including playoff crowds at Gas South Arena and traveling fans who followed the team throughout its postseason run.

"This team battled all season and represented the organization with toughness and resilience," the Swarm organization said. "While the season ended short of our ultimate goal, this group accomplished a great deal and helped bring championship-caliber lacrosse back to Georgia."

The Georgia Swarm will now enter the offseason before returning for the start of the 2026-27 NLL season in late November or early December.

Additional updates, including NLL year-end awards and postseason honors involving Swarm players and staff, will be announced later this week.







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