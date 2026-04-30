Swarm to Host Thunderbirds in NLL Semifinals at Gas South Arena on May 2

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Georgia Swarm (No. 4), the highest remaining seed in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Playoffs, will host the Halifax Thunderbirds (No. 8) in Game 1 of the NLL Semifinals this Saturday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. The Semifinals will be contested in a best-of-two series format, with a potential tiebreaker game if necessary.

NLL Semifinals Schedule: Georgia Swarm vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

Game 1: Saturday, May 2 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.)

Game 2: Saturday, May 9 - 6:00 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Centre (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 10 - 6:00 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Centre (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

The winner of the series will advance to the NLL Finals, set to begin the weekend of May 14, and will face the winner of the Toronto Rock vs. San Diego Seals Semifinals matchup.

Georgia advanced to the Semifinals for the first time since 2017 following a statement victory over the three-time defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits in a single-elimination quarterfinal on April 25. The Swarm are now in their third consecutive postseason appearance and enter the Semifinals with momentum as the top seed remaining in the bracket.

Halifax secured its Semifinals berth with a dramatic comeback victory on April 24, overcoming a 7-1 deficit to defeat the top-seeded Vancouver Warriors, 10-7, in Vancouver.

Saturday's Game 1 marks the only Semifinals contest played in the state of Georgia.

Tickets for Game 1 are available now. For more information, visit GeorgiaSwarm.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 30, 2026

Swarm to Host Thunderbirds in NLL Semifinals at Gas South Arena on May 2 - Georgia Swarm

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