Georgia Swarm Advance to NLL Semifinals, Will Host at Gas South Arena May 2nd
Published on April 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
DULUTH, GA -The Georgia Swarm have officially punched their ticket to the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Semifinals after a statement win over the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits this past weekend.
With the win, the Swarm now stand as the top remaining seed (#4) in the NLL playoffs, continuing one of the most successful seasons in franchise history and positioning themselves as a leading contender for the NLL Cup.
Georgia will return home to host the NLL Semifinals at Gas South Arena on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 PM against the Halifax Thunderbirds (#8), marking one of the biggest professional lacrosse games in the Atlanta market in recent years.
The victory over Buffalo not only ends the Bandits' championship run but also highlights the Swarm's emergence as a dominant force in the league heading into the final rounds of the postseason.
Fans and media alike can expect a high-energy atmosphere at Gas South Arena as the Swarm looks to capitalize on home-floor advantage with a trip to the NLL Finals on the line.
SEMIFINALS GAME DETAILS:
Game #1
Halifax Thunderbirds (#8) vs Georgia Swarm (#4)
Saturday, May 2 | 7:30 PM ET
Gas South Arena
Tickets: https://www.georgiaswarm.com/2026-nll-playoffs/
Game #2
Saturday, May 9 | 7:00 PM ET
Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia
Game #3
TBD
GAME RECAP:
https://www.georgiaswarm.com/news/swarm-cruise-to-quarter-finals-victory-over-buffalo-to-advance-to-semi-finals/
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 26, 2026
- Swarm Cruise to Quarter-Finals Victory over Buffalo to Advance to Semi Finals - Georgia Swarm
- Georgia Swarm Advance to NLL Semifinals, Will Host at Gas South Arena May 2nd - Georgia Swarm
- National Lacrosse League Announces Semifinal Matchups - NLL
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