National Lacrosse League Announces Semifinal Matchups

Published on April 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has announced the schedule for the 2026 NLL semifinal matchups, with the League's final four teams set to compete for a spot in the NLL Finals. The best-of-three series are scheduled to begin the weekend of May 1.

Remaining Playoff Schedule

Semifinals (Best-of-Three)

(7) San Diego vs (6) Toronto

Game 1 at Toronto - Friday, May 1 | 7:30 pm ET

Game 2 at San Diego - Sunday, May 3 | 6 pm ET

Game 3 at Toronto - Saturday, May 9 | 7 pm ET (If necessary)

(8) Halifax vs (4) Georgia

Game 1 at Georgia - Saturday, May 2 | 7:30 pm ET

Game 2 at Halifax - Saturday, May 9 | 6 pm ET

Game 3 - TBD (If necessary)

2026 NLL Finals (Best-of-Three)

Thursday, May 14 - Sunday, May 17

Thursday, May 21 - Monday, May 25 (if necessary)

Broadcast Information

Fans can catch every playoff game live on ESPN+, TSN+, and NLL+ (territory restrictions apply). Complete broadcast information, including the TSN and ESPN network schedules, will be announced on Tuesday.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 26, 2026

National Lacrosse League Announces Semifinal Matchups - NLL

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