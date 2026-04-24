Atlanta Finally Gets NLL Lacrosse Playoff Game Back - and It's Win-Or-Go-Home for the Swarm

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







Duluth, GA - While Atlanta is packed with playoff and weekend sports, there's one game most fans don't realize is happening - and it's one of the highest-stakes matchups in the city.

The Georgia Swarm will host a single-elimination playoff game this Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena against the Buffalo Bandits - marking the franchise's first home playoff game since 2019. This isn't a series. It's one game. Win, and you move on. Lose, and the season ends.

The Swarm wasn't supposed to be here. Entering the season with just a 17% chance to host a playoff game, they fought their way into a home matchup - and now get a shot at one of the league's most dominant teams.

"This is what we worked for all season," said Swarm captain Jordan MacIntosh. "To bring playoff lacrosse back to Georgia - in front of our fans - means everything to us."

"In a one-game playoff, every possession matters," said head coach Ed Comeau. "You see guys sacrificing everything - because no one wants to let their teammates down."

The challenge is clear: facing a Buffalo team that has dominated the league in recent years.

"We know who we're playing - a team with a championship pedigree - but this is a new year," Comeau said. "It's one game, and anything can happen."

For Atlanta fans, it's also about opportunity - a rare home playoff atmosphere.

"We're happy this game is in Georgia," Comeau added. "That's a much different environment than walking into Buffalo."

The Swarm's late-season push has been powered by balanced scoring and elite goaltending, led by Brett Dobson - an MVP candidate - who leads the league with a 7.86 goals-against average and .847 save percentage.

With other Atlanta teams also in action this weekend, Saturday night offers a different kind of playoff experience - fast, physical, and win-or-go-home.

Game Details

Georgia Swarm vs. Buffalo Bandits

Saturday, April 25 | 7:30 PM

Gas South Arena

Tickets: https://www.georgiaswarm.com/2026-nll-playoffs/







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