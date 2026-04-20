Georgia Swarm to Host First Home Playoff Game Since 2019 in Quarterfinal Round

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm, the No. 4 seed in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), will host a first-round quarterfinal playoff game at Gas South Arena on Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET against the No. 5 seed Buffalo Bandits.

Saturday's matchup marks the first time since 2019 that Georgia will host a home playoff game at Gas South Arena. The Swarm qualified for the postseason in both 2024 and 2025 but played each of those appearances on the road.

The 2026 NLL Playoffs begin April 24 with single-elimination quarterfinals, followed by best-of-three semifinal series the following weekend.

Georgia enters the postseason with familiarity against Buffalo, one of the league's most dominant franchises and the reigning three-time NLL champions. The two teams met in the 2024 quarterfinals in Buffalo, where the Bandits edged the Swarm 10-9 in a sudden-death overtime thriller.

With a trip to the semifinals on the line, the winner of Saturday's game will advance to face the winner of the Vancouver Warriors and Halifax Thunderbirds matchup.

Tickets for the Georgia Swarm quarterfinal game are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as playoff lacrosse returns to Duluth!

Georgia Swarm quarterfinal tickets are on sale now!

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E006486C78ABC96?brand=gassouthdistrict&utm_source=online&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=singlegame&utm_term 25-26

For more information on tickets or about the Georgia Swarm, visit https://www.georgiaswarm.com/







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