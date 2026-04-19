Mammoth Drop 9-8 Regular Season Finale to Calgary Roughnecks

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) dropped a 9-8 decision to the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome to conclude the 2025-26 NLL campaign with a 12-6 record while securing the No. 2 seed for the league's approaching playoffs.

Mammoth forward Will Malcom paced Colorado contributors with six points (1g, 5a), while Jack Hannah notched five points (3g, 2a) and Dylan McIntosh recorded four points (2g, 2a). Goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 40-of-49 shots faced, while Tim Edwards went 8-for-12 at the dot.

Edwards also recorded the 1,500th faceoff win of his career, becoming just the 12th player in NLL history to reach said plateau. Mammoth defenseman Jordan Gilles also participated in his 170th career game played, officially passing longtime back-ender Joey Cupido for the fourth-most games played in Colorado Mammoth history.

Colorado made the most of the opening minutes of Saturday's contest, as the Mammoth racked up three quick tallies in the opening 2:44 of play. Will Malcom lit the lamp 26 seconds in before Jack Hannah followed up the early start just over a minute later. Completing the three-goal run, Thomas Vela made his way to the scoresheet during his first game back from injury as the Mammoth were up 3-0.

However, tides quickly turned in the favor of the home squad, as Calgary went on to net four-consecutive tallies en route to earning the lead. Brayden Mayea started the run midway through the second before Tanner Cook netted a pair of markers to tie the game at threes.

The score remained deadlocked when the half arrived, 3-3.

When the second half began, the Roughnecks needed just 14 seconds to earn their first lead of the night, as faceoff specialist Justin Inacio took one to the cage right away.

Battling back, Dylan McIntosh got one for the good guys 3:39 into the third before seeing Jalen Chaster earn his first of the night three minutes later.

But just a few minutes later, Mayea knotted the game up at five per side.

Answering with his second of the night three minutes after, McIntosh continued his standout goal-scoring campaign while earning Colorado another one-goal lead. Yet, it was Mayea who completed his hat trick while keeping the hometown crowd engaged two minutes into the final frame.

Tyler Pace temporarily granted the Roughnecks a slight advantage, but Jack Hannah wanted a second of the night and got exactly that, as the game was tied up at 7-7.

As the fourth frame raged on, Calgary became more and more comfortable, eventually scoring its final two conversions with six minutes or so to play, with Mayea netting his fourth and Pace earning his second.

Hannah ended up completing a hat trick feat of his own late in the quarter, but the Mammoth ultimately came up one goal short, dropping a 9-8 regular season finale.

Colorado now prepares to open the 2026 NLL Playoffs at the LOUD HOUSE, as the team is primed to host the San Diego Seals on Saturday, April 25 at Ball Arena.

Limited tickets remain for the approaching Quarterfinals showdown, so be sure to grab yours soon and get ready to TUSK UP!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

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