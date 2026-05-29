Trio of Mammoth Stars Set to Shine Bright During 2026 Premier Lacrosse League Campaign

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - After what seems like quite the consecutive set of offseason campaigns for Mammoth fans having several different teams, or players, to root for within the Premier Lacrosse League's (PLL) summertime circuit, loyalties have been boiled down a bit for the outdoor league's 2026 iteration, which is already a few weeks into its fresh slate of 11-on-11 action.

Sure, the indoor and outdoor-based organizations haven't always seen eye-to-eye. And, who knows, some changes could be in line, with either or both leagues considering their respective seasonal timelines. But calmer waters have prevailed recently, including a turf-side interview with NLL Commissioner Brett Frood just last season.

At the end of the day, both organizations are growing the game and helping to get sticks in hands, which is the ultimate goal for a sport which continues to trend up and to the right. Not only throughout North America, either, as the 2028 Olympic Games will officially feature the fastest game on two feet.

The Colorado Mammoth remain supportive of the game at all levels and across all formats, which very much includes this summer's PLL slate. With just three members from Colorado's 2025-26 squad representing the yellow and black-inked organization, Denver-based supporters should be able to track the high-powered trio of stars set to grace television screens and social feeds all summer long.

That number should be, or was, four at the beginning of the season. But with short stick defensive midfielder Dylan Hess (Philadelphia Waterdogs) suffering a brutal injury early into his second professional outdoor season, Mammoth fans have three knights in shining armor continuing to give it a go, set to continue playing in markets across North America for the next four months.

Realistically, the number should be five, as faceoff specialist Matthew Paolatto, who spent the 2025 PLL season with the Maryland Whipsnakes, is set to spend the summer healing up from a shoulder injury.

And with the Denver Outlaws bringing the show to Peter Barton Field July 24-25, we're just two months away from professional lacrosse returning to the Mile High City!

This summer's Mammoth-related stars include goaltender Dillon Ward (California Redwoods), forward Jack Hannah (Philadelphia Waterdogs) and defenseman Warren Jeffrey (Utah Archers).

Fans will see Hannah labeled as a "midfielder" while working alongside "attack" or "attackmen" throughout the summer series, which is field lacrosse's version of a forward, or scoring threat.

Jeffrey retains his title of "defenseman" just the same, albeit he'll be wielding a long pole for the next few months, not to be confused with a SSDM (short stick defenseman), which involves a defenseman who's equipped with a traditional defensive lacrosse stick.

With Ward being traded from the Waterdogs to the Redwoods a few weeks back, the veteran is primed to lead the Redwoods to a productive season after spending the past season or two splitting playing time with the Waterdogs' Matt DeLuca.

Hannah remains locked into Philadelphia's offense as a contributing midfield talent who's unafraid to play a little defense while allowing him to draw some favorable matchups, while Jeffrey continues to serve as one of the fiercest matchups in the game on the opposite end of the field.

Each of the three Mammoth standouts have already made an impact in their respective journeys in hoping to earn a spot at the series' finale, with the PLL U.S. Bank Championship set to invade Harrison, New Jersey on Sunday, September 20.

Knowing Jeffrey and the Archers have captured two of the league's last three honors (2024, 2025) suggests the back-ender could have a shot to earn his third PLL Championship in four years if things break right. But it's the New York Atlas who have a title to defend!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, updates and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 29, 2026

Trio of Mammoth Stars Set to Shine Bright During 2026 Premier Lacrosse League Campaign - Colorado Mammoth

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