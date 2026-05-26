Mammoth Sign Forward Eli McLaughlin to Three-Year Contract Agreement

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Eli McLaughlin to a three-year contract agreement, set to begin during the league's 2026-27 campaign.

McLaughlin, 32, returns to the team after the veteran stepped away from the sport during the NLL's 2024-25 campaign to pursue his professional firefighting career within his home providence of British Columbia.

Set to get back into the swing of things this summer playing for the Victoria Shamrocks of the WLA (Western Lacrosse Association), McLaughlin will rejoin the team in late October, as the team prepares to ramp up activities for next season in Lakewood, Colorado at Foothills Fieldhouse.

Originally selected by Colorado during the first round (fourth overall) of the 2014 NLL Entry Draft, the 6-1, 185-lb. talent has set and reset various Mammoth team and franchise records while piecing together quite the impactful and decorated resume across his 10 professional campaigns.

Officially sitting atop the Mammoth all-time goal-scoring chart, McLaughlin has racked up 292 goals while rocking burgundy and black amongst his 631 points (292g, 339a), which rank the second-most in Mammoth history just the same. The Canadian talent lurks just 33 points behind Colorado legend Gavis Prout (664 points) in the all-time scoring ranks.

Knowing McLaughlin has averaged roughly 63 points per season suggests he'll surpass the storied scorer for the top spot during his first season back filling the LOUD HOUSE with rowdy celebrations.

Having recorded 46 points (23g, 23a), 49 loose balls, one caused turnover and four penalty minutes in 12 regular season appearances the last time he took the turf, he'll remain a top scoring option on the right side, set to lead the charge with his fellow left-handed finishers in Andrew Kew, Will Malcom, Thomas Vela and beyond by the time the winter slate rolls around.

In total, McLaughlin has logged 631 points, 536 loose balls, 44 caused turnovers and 36 penalty minutes across his 163 regular season games played - All coming with Colorado. Having made his mark on the postseason in equal fashion, No. 51 has recorded 96 points (48g, 48a), 54 loose balls, one caused turnover and penalty minutes across his 20 career postseason appearances.

And for as tremendous of a player McLaughlin is on the turf, it's the role he plays in the locker room, during travel and outside the turf which may be welcomed back the most ferociously, as he remains one of the team's biggest personalities and leaders.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.