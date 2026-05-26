Cody Jamieson Named Vera Styres Award Winner

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS (May 25, 2026) - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Cody Jamieson has been named the recipient of the Vera Styres Award as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

Jamieson led the Thunderbirds to new heights in 2026, helping the team to its first-ever appearance in the NLL Finals since moving to the Maritimes.

While appearing in all 18 regular-season contests for Halifax this season, Jamieson had 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points. He added to that, registering eight goals and 25 points in six postseason outings.

This is Jamieson's second consecutive year receiving the Vera Styres Award, which recognizes outstanding commitment and dedication to the Thunderbirds' organization.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 26, 2026

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