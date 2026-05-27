Curtis Romanchych Earns Most Improved Player Honours

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Curtis Romanchych has been named Most Improved Player as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

"It's an honour to be named most improved by my teammates this year," Romanchych said. "I am fortunate to have such a good group of guys around to push me to be my best day in and day out."

Romanchych had a career year in his second season as a member of the Thunderbirds, setting new career highs in goals (3), points (7), loose balls (45), and caused turnovers (5) while appearing in 16 games.

The Aurora, Ontario product also appeared in all six of the Thunderbirds' playoff games, posting an assist along with 15 loose balls and a caused turnover over that span.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 26, 2026

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