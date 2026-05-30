Stephen Keogh Announces Retirement

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - Halifax Thunderbirds forward Stephen Keogh announced his retirement from the National Lacrosse League after 13 seasons.

"What a ride. Thank you, friends, family, and fans. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and everyone behind the scenes for one hell of a journey. Thank you to my rock, Katrina, for letting me continue to chase my dream. Thank you, NLL," Keogh said.

Along with his time in Rochester and Halifax, he also had stints in the league with the Colorado Mammoth, Toronto Rock, and New York Riptide.

Keogh was originally selected by the franchise in the first round (second overall) of the 2011 NLL Draft.

The Toronto, Ontario product was an immediate producer for the team, helping capture three consecutive NLL Championships from 2012-2014.

After starting this season as a free agent, Keogh reunited with the Thunderbirds, signing a one-year contract with Halifax back in January.

Appearing in 10 games with the Thunderbirds this season, scoring 10 goals and 20 points. He added three goals and four points in as many games during Halifax's playoff run.

In 176 career NLL games, Keogh registered 257 goals and 252 assists for 509 points, along with 615 loose balls.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 30, 2026

Stephen Keogh Announces Retirement - Halifax Thunderbirds

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