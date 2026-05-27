Will MacLeod Named Rookie of the Year

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Will MacLeod has been named Rookie of the Year as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

"Receiving the rookie of the year is a huge accomplishment," MacLeod said. "I am truly honoured that my teammates and coaches have recognized my hard work. I am grateful to the Halifax organization, and I can't wait for next season. Go Birds!"

MacLeod was drafted in the first round (12th overall) of the 2025 NLL Draft by the Thunderbirds.

He made his debut for the team on Jan 10 in Ottawa, where he exploded for four goals and six points, making an immediate impact.

Across seven appearances with the team, the Stoney Creek, Ontario product had seven goals and 17 points, along with 19 loose balls.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.