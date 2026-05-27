FireWolves Announce Summer Lacrosse Tour Presented by Toe Drag Sportswear

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves are thrilled to announce their 2026 Summer Tour of lacrosse in Ontario presented by Toe Drag Sportswear.

With lacrosse being the official national summer sport of Canada, it's the perfect time to celebrate the amazing Ontario lacrosse community. The FireWolves will be attending games and events across Ontario to bring the fun and excitement of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) everywhere they go. Come see us at our table, sign up for our giveaways, try to snag a shirt in our t-shirt toss, and you might even meet our mascot Alphie!

The tour has already begun and the FireWolves can't wait to see our fans at the rink all summer long.

Summer Tour Dates

May 22 - (Jr. C) Whitby Warriors vs Peterborough Lakers at McKinney Centre

May 28 - (Jr. A) Toronto Beaches vs Six Nations Arrows at Scarborough Gardens

June 6 & 7 - (Sr. C) Tyendinaga Wolfpack Tournament at Deseronto Arena

June 7 - (Sr. A) Cobourg Kodiaks vs Brooklin Lacrosse Club at Cobourg Community Centre

June 10 - (Jr. B) West Durham Ironheads vs Newmarket Redbirds at Don Beer Arena

June 13 - (WMSL) Women's Major Series Lacrosse Tournament at Arthur Arena

June 14 - (OSL) Belleville Kodiaks vs Ennismore James Gang at Wally Dever Arena

June 16 - (Jr. A) Whitby Warriors vs Elora Mohawks at Iroquois Park Sports Centre

June 17 - (Jr. C) Clarington Shamrocks vs Whitby Warriors at Garnet B Rickard Complex

June 18 - (Jr. A) Peterborough Lakers vs Brampton Excelsiors at Peterborough Memorial Centre

June 19 to 21 - (OLA) Whitby Girls Tournament at Iroquois Park Sport Centre & McKinney Centre

June 26 to 28 - (OLA) West Durham Tournament at Don Beer Arena

June 27 - (MSL) Brooklin Lacrosse Club vs Six Nations Chiefs at Iroquois Park Sports Centre

June 27 - (OSL) Brookline Merchants vs Six Nations Rivermen at Iroquois Park Sports Centre

July 3 to 5 - (OLA) Braver Than Brave Tournament at Delpark Centre

July 10 to 12 - (OLA) Dan Greer Tournament at Clarington

July 23 - (MSL) Peterborough Lakers vs Cobourg Kodiaks at Peterborough Memorial Centre

July 24 to 26 - (OLA) Provincial Qualifiers at Iroquois Park Sports Centre

July 31 to August 9 - (OLA) Ontario Lacrosse Festival at Iroquois Park Sports Centre

Want us at your community event? Fill out the form at this link: https://oshawafirewolves.com/appearance-requests/

Season ticket for the 2026-2027 season are available now! For more information, visit www.oshawafirewolves.com or call the FireWolves ticket office at 289-577-3473.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 27, 2026

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