FireWolves Announce Summer Lacrosse Tour Presented by Toe Drag Sportswear
Published on May 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves are thrilled to announce their 2026 Summer Tour of lacrosse in Ontario presented by Toe Drag Sportswear.
With lacrosse being the official national summer sport of Canada, it's the perfect time to celebrate the amazing Ontario lacrosse community. The FireWolves will be attending games and events across Ontario to bring the fun and excitement of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) everywhere they go. Come see us at our table, sign up for our giveaways, try to snag a shirt in our t-shirt toss, and you might even meet our mascot Alphie!
The tour has already begun and the FireWolves can't wait to see our fans at the rink all summer long.
Summer Tour Dates
May 22 - (Jr. C) Whitby Warriors vs Peterborough Lakers at McKinney Centre
May 28 - (Jr. A) Toronto Beaches vs Six Nations Arrows at Scarborough Gardens
June 6 & 7 - (Sr. C) Tyendinaga Wolfpack Tournament at Deseronto Arena
June 7 - (Sr. A) Cobourg Kodiaks vs Brooklin Lacrosse Club at Cobourg Community Centre
June 10 - (Jr. B) West Durham Ironheads vs Newmarket Redbirds at Don Beer Arena
June 13 - (WMSL) Women's Major Series Lacrosse Tournament at Arthur Arena
June 14 - (OSL) Belleville Kodiaks vs Ennismore James Gang at Wally Dever Arena
June 16 - (Jr. A) Whitby Warriors vs Elora Mohawks at Iroquois Park Sports Centre
June 17 - (Jr. C) Clarington Shamrocks vs Whitby Warriors at Garnet B Rickard Complex
June 18 - (Jr. A) Peterborough Lakers vs Brampton Excelsiors at Peterborough Memorial Centre
June 19 to 21 - (OLA) Whitby Girls Tournament at Iroquois Park Sport Centre & McKinney Centre
June 26 to 28 - (OLA) West Durham Tournament at Don Beer Arena
June 27 - (MSL) Brooklin Lacrosse Club vs Six Nations Chiefs at Iroquois Park Sports Centre
June 27 - (OSL) Brookline Merchants vs Six Nations Rivermen at Iroquois Park Sports Centre
July 3 to 5 - (OLA) Braver Than Brave Tournament at Delpark Centre
July 10 to 12 - (OLA) Dan Greer Tournament at Clarington
July 23 - (MSL) Peterborough Lakers vs Cobourg Kodiaks at Peterborough Memorial Centre
July 24 to 26 - (OLA) Provincial Qualifiers at Iroquois Park Sports Centre
July 31 to August 9 - (OLA) Ontario Lacrosse Festival at Iroquois Park Sports Centre
Want us at your community event? Fill out the form at this link: https://oshawafirewolves.com/appearance-requests/
Season ticket for the 2026-2027 season are available now! For more information, visit www.oshawafirewolves.com or call the FireWolves ticket office at 289-577-3473.
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Will MacLeod Named Rookie of the Year - Halifax Thunderbirds
- FireWolves Announce Summer Lacrosse Tour Presented by Toe Drag Sportswear - Oshawa FireWolves
- Fans Select Kapp as Knighthawks Unsung Hero - Rochester Knighthawks
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