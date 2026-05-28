Clarke Petterson Earns Offensive Player of the Year Honours

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Jake Withers has been named the team's Offensive Player of the Year as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

"It was great being recognized by my teammates for the Offensive Player of the Year award. But I think everyone on the team knows that it isn't just one person who makes an offence go," Petterson said of the honour. "We work as a unit on and off the floor to ensure our teams succeed, and I think everyone on the front door played a major role in that this year."

Petterson led the Thunderbirds in scoring this past season, putting up his second career 40-goal campaign while also having 90 points. It was the third consecutive season hitting at least the 90-point mark.

The Toronto, Ontario native also had a historic playoff for the Thunderbirds, finishing with 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points across six games, leading the playoffs in points for 2026.

In 100 career games as a member of the Thunderbirds, Petterson has registered 184 goals and 488 points, along with 512 career loose balls. In 12 career postseason outings, he has 18 goals and 63 points.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.