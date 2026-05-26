Max Wilson Named Teammate of the Year

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Max Wilson has been named Teammate of the Year as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

"Love my guys," Wilson said. "I'm fortunate to be a part of such a special group from top to bottom. They make it easy to want to show up and compete every single day."

Wilson just wrapped his fourth season in the National Lacrosse League, all spent as a member of the Thunderbirds. The organization drafted him in the first round (12th overall) in the 2021 NLL Draft.

Appearing in 10 regular-season contests, the Victoria, BC native had a pair of assists to go along with 16 loose balls and six caused turnovers.

Wilson returned in the postseason for the Thunderbirds, finishing with six loose balls and one CTO in three playoff appearances.

In 42 career games, Wilson has seven points, 66 LB, and 19 CTOs, along with nine blocks.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 26, 2026

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