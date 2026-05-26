Knighthawks to Host Youth Summer Lacrosse Camp

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks announced the dates for their annual three-day lacrosse camp, which is presented by the University of Rochester Medical Center. Kids will receive world-class instruction from Knighthawks players at the camp, held at The Blue Cross Arena from Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23.

The camp is open to kids in grades first through eighth and runs each day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Knighthawks team captain Dan Coates, alternate captain Ryland Rees, Connor Fields, Zed Williams, and Taylor Jensen headline the group of players who will work the camp. The team will announce the full roster of instructors in the coming weeks.

Registration is $325 and includes a Knighthawks pinnie, lunch daily, and giveaways. Kids will also receive a ticket to every Knighthawks regular-season home game for the 2026-27 season. Families are invited to contact ticketing for exclusive access to secure adjacent seats, making it easy to enjoy every game together as a family. For more ticket details, please call (585) 400-HAWK.

Spots are limited, so register today. Click here.

"Being part of the Rochester Knighthawks Youth Summer Camp is an experience these kids will never forget," said Rees. "It's not just about improving their skills on the floor; it is about the full experience. They're learning directly from NLL pros, stepping onto an actual NLL floor, gaining behind-the-scenes access to locker rooms, and seeing what it really takes to play at the next level."

"You can see their confidence and skill grow each day, and most importantly, they're having a blast doing it," added Rees. "It's an awesome environment for any young player who loves the game of lacrosse, and I'm grateful to be able to work with these young lacrosse players." For any questions or additional information, contact Chris Reed at creed@knighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 26, 2026

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