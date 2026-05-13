Connor Fields Named Team Offensive MVP

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







The Rochester Knighthawks have named Connor Fields their Offensive MVP for a fourth consecutive season, a streak beginning with his arrival in 2022. This year, Fields tied for seventh in the NLL in goals (41) and fourth in assists (78); he ranked second in points (119) and led all forwards in loose-ball recoveries (135).

Fields came to Rochester through trade in the summer of 2022. He was the first overall pick of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs expansion draft and came to Rochester in a four-player and two-pick swap that saw Fields and Riley Hutchcraft head to Rochester and Charlie Bertrand and Joel Watson head to Las Vegas.

Before Fields got to Rochester, the offense was at the bottom of the league. In 2020, they ranked second-to-last in goals for (115), and in 2022, they ranked last in the league (184). That all changed when Fields came to town. Rochester has been in the Top Five in the league in goals for each of the last four years. Following the 2024-25 season, he earned MVP honors for the entire league.

"I don't know if anybody would've expected him to be league MVP, maybe he did, but as far as his point production, we did feel he was going to be a great player," Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey said. "I felt like he has a dynamic approach, how hard of a cover he is. He can score from different angles, and he's turned into a really good facilitator. We had high expectations, but I think he's exceeded those."

Four consecutive seasons of 110-plus points and 110-plus loose-ball recoveries would exceed anybody's expectations. He is the only player in NLL history to reach that mark. He is one of only three forwards to surpass the 100-point mark in four consecutive seasons, and he has led all forwards in loose-ball recoveries every year he has been a Knighthawk.

This year, he notched three double-digit games and scored at least eight points in seven games. His best performances of the year came against Philadelphia (5+6) in the home opener and on the road in Vancouver (5+5). But if you ask Carey, Fields still has room to grow.

"Honestly, I think he's got another level," Carey said. "The way he plays lacrosse and gets the crap beat out of him and works his butt off, that can be taxing. But adding more muscle will give him more strength and speed. For a guy like Fieldsy, who's not one of the biggest across the league, he will have another gear and take another step. I really believe he hasn't even scratched the surface, which is scary to think about."







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026

Connor Fields Named Team Offensive MVP - Rochester Knighthawks

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