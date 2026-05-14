Teat and Jones Named to All-NLL Teams

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Two Ottawa Black Bears have been named to Capelli Sport NLL All-Star Teams.

A day after being named the NLL's Defensive Player of the Year, defenceman Callum Jones has been named to the Capelli Sport 1st Team All-NLL.

Black Bears captain and forward Jeff Teat has been named to the Capelli Sport 2nd Team All-NLL.

Jones scored a career high three goals and 11 points during the 2025-26 campaign, and also set career highs on the defensive side of the ball. Jones scooped 173 loose balls, third in the league behind Jake Withers and Zach Currier. The 27-year-old also caused 32 turnovers, tied with Matt Hossack for second in the league behind Brad Kri.

Jones also blocked 11 shots. The third overall pick in the 2023 NLL Draft plays an extremely physical and athletic brand of defence, but is also responsible, amassing a career-low 14 penalty minutes this past season. This is the first time 2023's third overall pick has been named to an All-NLL team.

Meanwhile, Teat led the team's offence in goals, assists, points, power play goals, shots, loose balls, and caused turnovers. He finished the year with 44 goals and 115 points, marks both good enough for fourth-highest in the league.

The first overall draft pick in 2020, Teat scored 21 of his 44 goals in the fourth quarter, led the league in go-ahead goals with nine, and had the second-most game-tying goals, with seven. This is the fifth time in six seasons that Teat has been named to an All-NLL team, following two selections to the 1st Team and two to the 2nd Team.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.