Callum Jones Named Finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The National Lacrosse League has named Ottawa Black Bears defenceman Callum Jones a finalist for the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Award, recognizing his impact as one of the league's top shutdown defenders.

Jones scored a career high three goals and 11 points during the 2025-26 campaign, and also set career highs on the defensive side of the ball. Jones scooped 173 loose balls, third in the league behind Jake Withers and Zach Currier.

The 27-year-old also caused 32 turnovers, tied with Matt Hossack for second in the league behind Brad Kri. Jones also blocked 11 shots and received a career-low 14 penalty minutes.

Jones becomes the first ever member of the franchise to be nominated for the award, which is based on based on regular-season performance.

Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award. Finalists represent the top three vote-getters in each award category.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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