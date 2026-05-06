National Lacrosse League Announces Finalists for 2025-26 Regular Season Awards

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the finalists for its annual season-end awards, recognizing the top players, coaches, GMs, media members and executives from the 2025-26 NLL season.

Finalists represent the top three vote-getters within each category.

This year's slate features a mix of established superstars and rising contributors across all 14 franchises.

Buffalo's Dhane Smith returns to the MVP conversation, while Georgia's Brett Dobson becomes a finalist in both the Most Valuable Player and Goaltender of the Year categories. Vancouver leads all clubs with five finalists, including Keegan Bal in both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year consideration.

All awards are based solely on regular-season performance. Voting was completed prior to the start of the 2026 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections in each category.

Award winners and All-NLL Teams will be announced beginning Monday, May 11, with specific award reveal dates to follow.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

KEEGAN BAL (COQUITLAM, BC) - FORWARD - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

BRETT DOBSON (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - GOALTENDER - GEORGIA SWARM

DHANE SMITH (KITCHENER, ON) - FORWARD - BUFFALO BANDITS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KEEGAN BAL (COQUITLAM, BC) - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

ANDREW KEW (OWEN SOUND, ON) - COLORADO MAMMOTH

DHANE SMITH (KITCHENER, ON) - BUFFALO BANDITS

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

RYAN DILKS (HAMILTON, ON) - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

CALLUM JONES (WHITBY, ON) - OTTAWA BLACK BEARS

BRAD KRI (OAKVILLE, ON) - TORONTO ROCK

TRANSITION PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ZACH CURRIER (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - SAN DIEGO SEALS

SAM ENGLISH (BURLINGTON, ON) - TORONTO ROCK

JORDAN MACINTOSH (OAKVILLE, ON) - GEORGIA SWARM

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR

CHRISTIAN DEL BIANCO (COQUITLAM, BC) - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

BRETT DOBSON (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - GEORGIA SWARM

DILLON WARD (ORANGEVILLE, ON) - COLORADO MAMMOTH

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

NOLAN BYRNE (VICTOR, NY) - GEORGIA SWARM

MICHAEL GRACE (OSHAWA, ON) - GEORGIA SWARM

CJ KIRST (BERNARDSVILLE, NJ) - TORONTO ROCK

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

KYLE BUCHANAN (NEPEAN, ON) - BUFFALO BANDITS

RYAN KEENAN (OSHAWA, ON) - SASKATCHEWAN RUSH

JEFF TEAT (BRAMPTON, ON) - OTTAWA BLACK BEARS

TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR (EXCLUSIVE NLLPA AWARD)

CAM DUNKERLEY (ORANGEVILLE, ON) - SAN DIEGO SEALS

ROBERT HOPE (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - COLORADO MAMMOTH

LUC MAGNAN (PINE FALLS, MB) - OTTAWA BLACK BEARS

LES BARTLEY AWARD (HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR)

ED COMEAU - GEORGIA SWARM

PAT COYLE - COLORADO MAMMOTH

CURT MALAWSKY - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

JAMIE DAWICK - TORONTO ROCK

CURT MALAWSKY - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

BRAD SELF - COLORADO MAMMOTH

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

DAX AQUILINI - VANCOUVER WARRIORS

DAN CAREY - ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS

JONAH HAAS - LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS

TOM BORELLI AWARD (MEDIA PERSON OF THE YEAR)

ASHLEY DOCKING

MAKI JENNER

GRAEME PERROW







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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