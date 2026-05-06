National Lacrosse League Announces Finalists for 2025-26 Regular Season Awards
Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the finalists for its annual season-end awards, recognizing the top players, coaches, GMs, media members and executives from the 2025-26 NLL season.
Finalists represent the top three vote-getters within each category.
This year's slate features a mix of established superstars and rising contributors across all 14 franchises.
Buffalo's Dhane Smith returns to the MVP conversation, while Georgia's Brett Dobson becomes a finalist in both the Most Valuable Player and Goaltender of the Year categories. Vancouver leads all clubs with five finalists, including Keegan Bal in both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year consideration.
All awards are based solely on regular-season performance. Voting was completed prior to the start of the 2026 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections in each category.
Award winners and All-NLL Teams will be announced beginning Monday, May 11, with specific award reveal dates to follow.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
KEEGAN BAL (COQUITLAM, BC) - FORWARD - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
BRETT DOBSON (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - GOALTENDER - GEORGIA SWARM
DHANE SMITH (KITCHENER, ON) - FORWARD - BUFFALO BANDITS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KEEGAN BAL (COQUITLAM, BC) - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
ANDREW KEW (OWEN SOUND, ON) - COLORADO MAMMOTH
DHANE SMITH (KITCHENER, ON) - BUFFALO BANDITS
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
RYAN DILKS (HAMILTON, ON) - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
CALLUM JONES (WHITBY, ON) - OTTAWA BLACK BEARS
BRAD KRI (OAKVILLE, ON) - TORONTO ROCK
TRANSITION PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ZACH CURRIER (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - SAN DIEGO SEALS
SAM ENGLISH (BURLINGTON, ON) - TORONTO ROCK
JORDAN MACINTOSH (OAKVILLE, ON) - GEORGIA SWARM
GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR
CHRISTIAN DEL BIANCO (COQUITLAM, BC) - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
BRETT DOBSON (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - GEORGIA SWARM
DILLON WARD (ORANGEVILLE, ON) - COLORADO MAMMOTH
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
NOLAN BYRNE (VICTOR, NY) - GEORGIA SWARM
MICHAEL GRACE (OSHAWA, ON) - GEORGIA SWARM
CJ KIRST (BERNARDSVILLE, NJ) - TORONTO ROCK
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
KYLE BUCHANAN (NEPEAN, ON) - BUFFALO BANDITS
RYAN KEENAN (OSHAWA, ON) - SASKATCHEWAN RUSH
JEFF TEAT (BRAMPTON, ON) - OTTAWA BLACK BEARS
TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR (EXCLUSIVE NLLPA AWARD)
CAM DUNKERLEY (ORANGEVILLE, ON) - SAN DIEGO SEALS
ROBERT HOPE (PETERBOROUGH, ON) - COLORADO MAMMOTH
LUC MAGNAN (PINE FALLS, MB) - OTTAWA BLACK BEARS
LES BARTLEY AWARD (HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR)
ED COMEAU - GEORGIA SWARM
PAT COYLE - COLORADO MAMMOTH
CURT MALAWSKY - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR
JAMIE DAWICK - TORONTO ROCK
CURT MALAWSKY - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
BRAD SELF - COLORADO MAMMOTH
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
DAX AQUILINI - VANCOUVER WARRIORS
DAN CAREY - ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS
JONAH HAAS - LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS
TOM BORELLI AWARD (MEDIA PERSON OF THE YEAR)
ASHLEY DOCKING
MAKI JENNER
GRAEME PERROW
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Carey Named Finalist for NLL Executive of the Year - Rochester Knighthawks
- National Lacrosse League Announces Finalists for 2025-26 Regular Season Awards - NLL
- NLL Announces 2025.26 Awards Finalists - Vancouver Warriors
- A Win over the Rock Saturday Night in Toronto Is All That Stands Between the Seals and Their First-Ever Trip to the NLL Finals - San Diego Seals
- Coyle, Hope, Kew, Self, Ward Named 2026 NLL Award Finalists - Colorado Mammoth
- Buchanan, Smith Named Finalists for NLL Awards - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds' Maki Jenner Named Finalist for Tom Borrelli Award - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Callum Jones Named Finalist for Defensive Player of the Year - Ottawa Black Bears
- Jeff Teat Named Finalist for Sportsmanship Award - Ottawa Black Bears
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