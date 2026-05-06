Coyle, Hope, Kew, Self, Ward Named 2026 NLL Award Finalists

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) officially announced finalists for the league's 2026 awards Wednesday, with five members of the Colorado Mammoth included in this year's honors.

Additional information on this season's winners will be released in the coming weeks leading up to the 2026 NLL Finals, with dates to be determined, pending respective Semifinal timelines.

Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle has been named a finalist for 2026 Coach of the Year after leading the Mammoth to a 12-6 regular season record. Twelve wins tied Coyle's career-best mark, with seven of the 12 coming at the LOUD HOUSE, where Colorado secured a 7-2 regular season record.

Defenseman Robert Hope recorded a career-high 14 points (1g, 3a) and personal-best 160 loose balls throughout his 11th campaign with the Mammoth, but it was his ability to lead and connect with teammates on the floor and within the locker room which earned the team's captain a finalist bid for the league's Teammate of the Year honors.

Forward Andrew Kew earned a spot amongst the league's most prized offensive options during his first season with Colorado, having netted a career-high 45 goals despite dressing for just 12 regular season appearances. Overall, Kew ended the season with 84 points (45g, 39a) as the team's leading goal-scoring threat, thus an easy nominee for Offensive Player of the Year.

General Manager Brad Self is up for General Manager of the Year after making the most of an offseason and active 2025-26 campaign. Unafraid to shift personnel while building quite the contender, Self brought in the likes of Kew, Jack Hannah, Dylan McIntosh and company via free agency and trades while welcoming productive rookies like Matthew Paolatto, Ari Stevens, Dylan Hess, Connor Nock, Braedon Saris and friends into the fold, quite successfully.

Rounding out this year's finalists is "The Wall" Dillon Ward, who's a finalist for this season's Goaltender of the Year. Ward put together one of his best seasons to date, ending the year with an .810 save percentage, 10.04 goals-against average and 688 saves across 961:51 minutes played, all while keeping the Mammoth competitive in nearly every single matchup.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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