Mammoth Ink Star Forward Will Malcom to Two-Year Contract Agreement

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Will Malcom to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the league's 2026-27 campaign.

Malcom, 26, most recently paced Colorado in scoring efforts during the 2025-26 slate courtesy of his team-high 89 points (36g, 53a) logged in 17 regular season appearances.

The New Westminster, B.C. native added nine points (2g, 7a) during the Mammoth's Quarterfinals showdown against the San Diego Seals to conclude his second season back with Colorado since the organization selected first overall during the league's most recent NLL Dispersal Draft.

Throughout his three combined seasons with the Mammoth, Malcom has recorded 181 points (75g, 106a) across 43 games played. During his two seasons since returning to the Mile High City after being traded during his rookie campaign, he's racked up 170 points (71g, 99a) in 35 regular season appearances.

Having eclipsed the 80-point mark in each of his past five seasons, he brings a combined 462 points (174g, 288a) into his seventh professional campaign and fourth season with the Mammoth.

Coming off a season in which he assumed alternate captain honors, Malcom continued to take steps forward as a leader on the turf and in the locker room.

He'll look to make waves alongside the likes of Andrew Kew, Eli McLaughlin, Thomas Vela and company when the team kickstarts the approaching 2026-27 NLL campaign during the team's Colorado Mammoth Training Camp this fall.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 28, 2026

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