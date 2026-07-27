Defenseman Connor Nock Looks the Part Throughout Rookie Lap Around NLL

Published on July 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - When a man like Robert Hope has anchored your defense for more than a decade, front office executives and fans alike come to appreciate how important having a reliable, disciplined presence in the heart of one's back-end formation can really be.

And while rookie defenseman Connor Nock won't be taking reps from the team's captain in Hopey anytime soon, it's hard not to see the similarities between the kid they call "Nocker" and No. 18 himself.

They're both tall, lanky, high-IQ players.

They're neighbors in the locker room and again during introductions, with Nock rocking No. 19 throughout his rookie lap around the NLL.

Yet, Hope has proven himself time and time again, whereas Nock has only registered 18 regular season contests to date (plus a little taste of playoff action).

The 6-3, 193-lb. talent has a long way to go if he wants to chase a player like Hope down in various organization-pacing statistical categories.

But after seeing Nock show flashes of brilliance throughout his first season, it sure seems like the organization made a wise move when selecting the Osgoode, Ontario tenth overall during last fall's 2025 NLL Entry Draft.

Each of the team's half-dozen rookies needed some time to assimilate themselves to the fastest game on two feet. But if one of them stuck out as being ready from the get-go, it was Nock, as the talented defenseman began shining as early as Training Camp scrimmages.

And anytime a new kid on the block is able to hop into the transition game with flying colors, Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle is going to welcome, if not reward, said presence.

Naturally, it only took Nock two games of experience to get his wheels roaring, as the 19-year-old went on to record his first NLL tally during his third contest - In transition fashion.

To say the LOUD HOUSE exploded with approval would be an understatement. And after watching guys like Jordan Gilles, Joey Cupido and friends star in the "green light role," over the years, honestly, a few fans had to look up who No. 19 was.

But by the time that game was over, Nock had created some waves throughout the Mammoth fanbase, if not the league, itself.

Ending his first professional campaign with a combined seven points (2g, 5a), he racked up a personal-best three points (1g, 2a) during the team's midseason victory over the Buffalo Bandits.

Adding 26 penalty minutes, 51 loose balls, 14 caused turnovers and nine blocked shots as one of just eight players to dress for all 18 regular season matchups, Nock wasn't afraid to get under the skin of the opposition. Regularly mixing it up with scrappy forwards, he proved early into the campaign that while he may lack experience playing in decorated venues like Ball Arena, he's been equipped with the skillset to excel in within various box lacrosse atmospheres.

He's not taking Hope's spot during the approaching 2026-27 campaign by any means.

But Mammoth fans should get used to seeing No. 19 rocking burgundy and black for a while, as the kid seems to know ball.

And after an impressive rookie campaign, citizens of the LOUD HOUSE should be anticipating another step in the right direction when his second season rolls around this fall!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 27, 2026

Defenseman Connor Nock Looks the Part Throughout Rookie Lap Around NLL - Colorado Mammoth

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