Carey Named Finalist for NLL Executive of the Year

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The National Lacrosse League announced today that Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey has been named a finalist for the league's Executive of the Year award.

Dan Carey is in his seventh season with the Rochester Knighthawks and first as the team's President and General Manager, having previously served as the team's vice president of lacrosse operations and general manager.

This season, Carey worked tirelessly during the transition of the Knighthawks franchise to the Seneca Nation and throughout the NLL season. Carey worked closely with NLL Commissioner Brett Frood, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, the Seneca Nation, and Seneca Holdings to keep the Knighthawks franchise in Rochester. Under Carey's leadership, the franchise has made significant strides off the floor since the Seneca Nation purchased the Knighthawks on Aug. 5, 2025.

During the 2025-26 campaign, despite having only three months to prepare for the season, Carey assembled a staff of 14 full-time and 70 part-time staff members. The Knighthawks took off in their inaugural season under new ownership, experiencing increases in ticket, suite, and sponsorship sales, culminating in a franchise-record crowd of 9,024 on April 19. The Knighthawks also reached thousands of younger fans through robust school and youth lacrosse programs.

"Dan was instrumental to transitioning the team to the Seneca Nation and our collective efforts to be ready for the season," said Jeffrey Ellis, CEO of Seneca Holdings. "The team needed exceptional leadership this year and Dan stepped up in ways too numerous to list. Those who have seen Dan's efforts this year know he deserves this recognition."

Carey joined the Knighthawks before the team's inaugural 2019-20 campaign and was tasked with building a new organization from the ground up. In his role as general manager, Rochester has reached the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. He was named the NLL's General Manager of the Year following the 2022-23 season.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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