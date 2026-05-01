Knighthawks Announce Head Coaching Search

Published on May 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the organization has launched a comprehensive head coaching search.

"Naming a head coach is an important step toward our goal of competing for an NLL championship," said Carey. "We have a lot of pieces in place on and off the floor to achieve success, and we're backed by tremendous ownership in the Seneca Nation. Their support and commitment give us every opportunity to bring championships back to the city of Rochester. Our current coaches are aware of the process and understand the importance of exploring all potential candidates."

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their information and credentials for consideration. All inquiries should be directed to info@knighthawks.com. Further updates will be provided as the search progresses.

Despite going 6-12 this season, Rochester enters the 2026-27 campaign with a roster loaded with talent, with returning stars Connor Fields, Ryan Smith, Ryan Lanchbury, Taylor Jensen, Thomas McConvey, and Zed Williams.

In 2025-26, the Knighthawks completed their first season under the ownership of the Seneca Nation. The franchise saw increases in ticket, suite, and sponsorship sales. On April 19, Rochester ended the season with a franchise-record crowd of 9,024 fans.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 1, 2026

Knighthawks Announce Head Coaching Search - Rochester Knighthawks

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