Jensen Named Team Defensive MVP

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks announced today that Taylor Jensen has been named the team's 2025-26 Defensive Most Valuable Player. It marks the first time in franchise history that a player has received the honor after winning the Unsung Hero award in the previous season.

"It is a really great feeling, especially because I was undrafted and coming into my first training camp (in 2023), I didn't even know if I was going to make the team. Now in my third season, I am voted Defensive MVP by my teammates and friends. I am really lucky to play with this group of guys. The reward reflects the whole defense. Everybody lifts each other up."

Jensen credited his summer with the Tonawanda Braves on the Senior "B" Can-Am League for helping him take a major step from his second to third NLL season. Jensen was one of the keys to the Braves reaching the 2025 league finals.

"It was always about being confident," he said. "I haven't played a lot of box lacrosse since juniors (before I turned pro). Playing for Tonawanda helped me build confidence and be a leader."

During the 2025-26 campaign, the Knighthawks transition man finished third on the team in loose-ball recoveries (114) and blocked shots (16), and second in caused turnovers (16). Jensen even tied his career high in games played (18) and goals (three). The New Westminster, BC, native also posted five assists to finish his third NLL season with eight points, while going four of seven at the faceoff dot to earn a 57 percent winning percentage.

"Nobody is more deserving of Defensive MVP than Jensen this year," said Knighthawks alternate captain Ryland Rees. "Every single shift, he causes chaos all over the floor with his speed, athleticism, and length. But not only did he step up on the floor, you saw him step up as a leader, being more vocal on and off the floor. He was constantly communicating with the defensive group, making sure he was as prepared as possible. Each year, you have seen growth in Jensen's game, and this year he took a big step forward. He is an incredible person, father, teammate, and player. He is going to be a big piece of this defense for years to come."

After three years with the Knighthawks, he already ranks in the Top 10 in franchise history in several categories. He sits fourth in caused turnovers (50), and sixth in blocked shots (43) and loose-ball recoveries (299). Jensen has also collected seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 49 games. He joined the Knighthawks as an undrafted free agent after finishing his collegiate career at RIT.

With the Tigers, Jensen was one of the nation's best in Division III lacrosse. A national champion in 2021 and 2022, he was a captain on one of the most dominant teams in college lacrosse, going 36-1 over those two seasons. A two-time USILA First-Team All-American, he was named the USILA Long Stick Midfielder of the Year in 2023.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 20, 2026

Jensen Named Team Defensive MVP - Rochester Knighthawks

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