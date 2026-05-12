Callum Jones Named NLL Defensive Player of the Year

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The National Lacrosse League has awarded Ottawa Black Bears defenceman Callum Jones the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Award, recognizing his impact as the league's top shutdown defender during the 2025-26 season.

Jones scored a career high three goals and 11 points during the 2025-26 campaign, and also set career highs on the defensive side of the ball. Jones scooped 173 loose balls, third in the league behind Jake Withers and Zach Currier. The 27-year-old also caused 32 turnovers, tied with Matt Hossack for second in the league behind Brad Kri. Jones also blocked 11 shots and received a career-low 14 penalty minutes.

The third overall pick in the 2023 NLL Draft plays an extremely physical and athletic brand of defence, but is also responsible, amassing a career-low 14 penalty minutes this past season.

Jones was the first ever member of the franchise to be nominated for the award, which is based on based on regular-season performance. He becomes the third-ever member of the franchise to win a major award, after Tyson Gibson (2020 Rookie of the Year) and Jeff Teat (2022 Rookie of the Year).

Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2026

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