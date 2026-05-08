Luc Magnan Named Finalist for Teammate of the Year

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The National Lacrosse League Players' Association (NLLPA) has named Ottawa Black Bears defenceman Luc Magnan a finalist for the 2026 Teammate of the Year Award. The award honours a player who leads by example, gives maximum effort, and supports teammates on and off the field.

Since being signed as a free agent by the Black Bears ahead of the 2024-25 season, Magnan has missed just a single game, scoring a goal and adding three assists. In 2025-26, Magnan picked up 60 loose balls and caused nine turnovers, while blocking five shots. He also fought San Diego Seals defenceman Patrick Shoemay in the team's home opener.

Since 2024, each team has nominated one candidate for the award. The Black Bears have relied on Magnan on and off the floor this season for his leadership, grit, character, and work ethic. "You win with guys like him," said Reilly O'Connor in November, after that fight. "High character, ultimate teammate, we rallied behind that... he's one of the best there is."







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 8, 2026

Luc Magnan Named Finalist for Teammate of the Year - Ottawa Black Bears

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