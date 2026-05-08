Brett Dobson, Jordan MacIntosh and Jacob Hickey Earn 2026 IL Indoor Recognition

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The Georgia Swarm continue to receive league-wide recognition following the 2025-26 season, as three players were honored in the 2026 IL Indoor Year End Awards presented by Inside Lacrosse.

The IL Indoor Year End Awards are selected annually by IL Indoor/Inside Lacrosse media members and are separate from the official National Lacrosse League awards voted on by league executives, coaches, and media. Official NLL award winners and finalists are announced separately by the league.

Brett Dobson earned IL Indoor recognition as both Most Valuable Player and Goaltender of the Year after a historic season between the pipes for Georgia. Dobson delivered multiple franchise and league milestones throughout the year while helping lead the Swarm back into championship contention. Dobson was also named a finalist for the official NLL MVP and Goaltender of the Year awards.

As everyone knows, Brett has had a historic, record-breaking season," said John Arlotta, Owner/General Manager of the Georgia Swarm. "These awards are well deserved and a direct reflection of the preparation and commitment he has demonstrated throughout the course of the season."

Veteran transition player Jordan MacIntosh was recognized as IL Indoor's Transition Player of the Year, continuing one of the most decorated careers in league history. MacIntosh previously earned Transition Player of the Year honors in 2013 and 2014 and remained a key leader on and off the floor for the Swarm throughout the 2025-26 campaign. MacIntosh is also a finalist for the official NLL Transition Player of the Year award.

"What an amazing accomplishment for Jordan," said Arlotta. "To come into the league and win Transition Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014, and now earn this recognition again later in his career, speaks volumes about the player and person he is. Not only has his play on the field made a huge impact, but his leadership and mentorship of the younger players have been equally important to our success this season."

Defenseman Jacob Hickey was named IL Indoor's Unsung Hero of the Year, an award given to a player whose impact is felt in every game but often goes beyond the box score and does not always receive widespread recognition. The honor highlights players who consistently do the "little things" that help their team succeed.

Hickey played a vital role in the Swarm's defensive unit throughout the season, regularly taking on tough matchups and providing steady, reliable play in key situations. While his contributions may not always show up statistically, his presence and work ethic were a major part of Georgia's success.

"Jacob Hickey is one of the most unselfish players you will ever watch," said Arlotta. "He is such a critical part of our defense, and the impact he makes every night often goes unnoticed outside of our locker room. Watching him compete and do the little things for this team has been an incredible privilege, and we are so happy to see him receive this recognition."

The recognition highlights another successful season for the Georgia Swarm, who continue to be represented among the top players across the National Lacrosse League. NLL awards will be announced beginning Monday, May 11, with specific award reveal dates to follow.

https://www.nll.com/news/national-lacrosse-league-announces-finalists-for-2025-26-regular-season-awards/







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