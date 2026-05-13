Brett Dobson Named 2026 NLL MVP and Goaltender of the Year as Georgia Swarm Earn Multiple All-League Honors

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release









Georgia Swarm goaltender Brett Dobson

(Georgia Swarm) Georgia Swarm goaltender Brett Dobson(Georgia Swarm)

Duluth, GA - The Georgia Swarm earned multiple major honors following the 2026 National Lacrosse League season, headlined by a historic campaign from goaltender Brett Dobson and additional league recognition for captain Jordan MacIntosh and the organization's emerging rookie class.

Brett Dobson was named the 2026 NLL Most Valuable Player and Goaltender of the Year, while also earning selection to the All-NLL First Team. Dobson delivered one of the most dominant seasons by a goaltender in league history, setting the NLL record for highest save percentage in a single season. He also became the first goaltender in league history to finish a regular season with a goals-against average under 8.00, posting a 7.86 GAA.

"Brett had a season for the ages in our league, and certainly well deserving both Goalie of the Year and MVP," said Swarm head coach Ed Comeau. "He's a guy that helped us be competitive every single night. I know it's very rare that any player has been able to win both. But I think based on the season he had, it was clear cut-he's both MVP and Goalie of the Year. He had a season that was just spectacular from start to finish."

Veteran forward and team captain Jordan MacIntosh earned All-NLL Second Team honors and was nominated for Transition Player of the Year, continuing to cement his status as one of the league's premier two-way players and a cornerstone of the Swarm lineup entering his 14th season.

The Swarm were also represented on the NLL All-Rookie Team, with standout seasons from Nolan Byrne and Michael Grace. Byrne set a new franchise rookie record with 43 goals, while Grace made an immediate impact across all areas of the floor, finishing with 14 points, 108 loose balls, 28 caused turnovers, and five blocked shots.

The honors mark one of the most decorated individual award seasons in Georgia Swarm history, reflecting elite goaltending, veteran leadership, and the rapid emergence of a promising young core.

The Georgia Swarm organization congratulates all honorees and thanks its fans for their continued support throughout the 2026 season.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.