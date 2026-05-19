Thunderbirds Fall in NLL Finals to Rock

Published on May 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds dropped Game 2 of the NLL Finals to the Toronto Rock 12-7 at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday night.

The game opened with a back-and-forth pace between the two teams, with Halifax getting a pair of goals from Clarke Petterson and an additional tally from Randy Staats. Toronto countered with five of their own, carrying a two-goal advantage into the second frame.

Halifax went on a three-goal run to start the second, as Petterson completed his hat trick before Mike Robinson and Cody Jamieson put the Thunderbirds ahead. But Toronto answered back with three straight goals of their own, including a goal with two seconds left in the half, to send them into the room up 8-6.

From there, it was the Rock defence and Nick Rose finding their groove, only allowing Halifax one goal in the second half, which came from Brendan Bomberry 1:28 into the third quarter.

Toronto added four more goals to seal the game and the NLL Cup in the process.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 18, 2026

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