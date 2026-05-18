Toronto Rock Are NLL Champions

Published on May 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Toronto Rock played with confidence, poise, and determination in capturing the seventh championship in franchise history and first since 2011 by defeating the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 on Sunday evening at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS. It was a sweep of the NLL Finals after the Rock won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Friday night at home to setup the chance to close it out in Game 2 on the east coast.

The Rock title also moves them back into a first-place tie with Buffalo Bandits for the most championships in league history.

The championship win comes just one year after the team missed the playoffs and finished second last in the NLL. An incredible crop of rookies that extends beyond the big three of CJ Kirst, Sam English and Owen Hiltz reenergized a core group of returning talented veterans who were masterfully directed by Head Coach Matt Sawyer and the Rock coaching staff en route to championship glory.

The only players on this team with a championship on their resumé prior to the final buzzer were Mark Matthews (3) and Steven Orleman (2), after that it was the first NLL Championship for everyone else without exception.

"I don't have the words right now," said Chris Boushy who was playing in his first NLL finals. "We worked so hard for so long and now we're bonded and bound by blood, sweat, and tears for the rest of our lives. I couldn't be happier for our group, and no one deserved this more than this group."

English had an unbelievable postseason including scoring the game winner in the first game of the championship series and was named the MVP of the NLL Finals.

"It's the older guys on this team, the dudes that have been doing it for a while now," said English immediately deflecting praise away from the rookies and in the direction of the vets. "The (veterans) lead us in the right way, lead by example, they're the ones keeping us going and make it fun to be in the locker room. From the top down, I love this team."

The Rock had an absolutely electric start to this game and it was once again fueled by the rookies as Sam English went 1-on-4 and floated a shot over the shoulder of Warren Hill followed which was followed by a now-classic sidearm rip from Owen Hiltz to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Halifax answered back with a pair to tie it. Sam English attempted to get that one back, but his breakaway goal was waved off. The Rock challenged the ruling on the floor but the call stood as no goal and the game remained even.

The crazy pace continued in the opening quarter when Lucas Hucal netted his first career goal on a breakaway, followed by a rocket from Chris Boushy as the Rock went up 4-2. Halifax's Wake:Riat Bowhunter scored on a broken play but the Rock challenged again and this time the call on the floor was overturned and the visitors remained ahead but the real story was that the Rock had exhausted both of their challenges. Halifax did score moments later but the Rock supplied an answer 41 seconds after that when Mark Matthews threaded a shot through the eye of a needle over the shoulder of Hill to give the Rock a 5-3 lead after one quarter.

In Game 1, Halifax had a terrific second quarter that gave them a big lead at halftime and in Game 2 it looked like we might see a repeat of that as the Thunderbirds scored three straight goals to lead 6-5. However, on this night, the Rock had the response necessary in the form of three straight goals of their own including a goal from Hiltz with just two seconds left in the quarter to give the Rock an 8-6 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, everything got more difficult. The defences locked things down at both ends and Thunderbirds goalie Warren Hill and the Rock's Nick Rose were excellent in limiting any offensive production. The two teams traded goals and the Rock led 9-7 heading to the final 15 minutes.

Entering the fourth quarter, four of the Rock's five rookies had scored. CJ Kirst rounded out the rookie quintette's contributions by striking first in the final frame. Boushy buried the dagger with 1:50 to play and Latrell Harris iced it with an empty net goal with 45 seconds to play.

The Rock outshot the Thunderbirds 52-41. The Rock were 1-for-3 on the power play and the Thunderbirds were a perfect 2-for-2. Rose made 34 saves and the seven goals against is the exact same number that Bob Watson surrendered the last time the Rock won in 2011.

Boushy and Hiltz each had three goals and an assist for four point nights. Matthews also contributed four points with a goal and three assists.

And with that, Rock City, it's time to celebrate!

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 18, 2026

Toronto Rock Are NLL Champions - Toronto Rock

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