Toronto Rock Will Face Halifax Thunderbirds in NLL Cup Finals
Published on May 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock News Release
HAMILTON, ON - The Toronto Rock now know their NLL Cup Finals opponent after the Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the Georgia Swarm in Game 3 of their Semifinals Series on Sunday night to join the Rock in the best-of-3 finals series.
NLL CUP FINALS SCHEDULE
Game 1: Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm ET, at Toronto Rock at TD Coliseum
Game 2: Sunday, May 17 at 6:00pm ET, at Halifax Thunderbirds at Scotiabank Centre
*Game 3: Saturday, May 23 at 7:30pm ET, at Toronto Rock at TD Coliseum
*if necessary
Tickets for Game 1 of the NLL Cup Finals are on sale now!
For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 10, 2026
- Toronto Rock Will Face Halifax Thunderbirds in NLL Cup Finals - Toronto Rock
- Thunderbirds Drop Game 2 to Swarm - Halifax Thunderbirds
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