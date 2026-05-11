Toronto Rock Will Face Halifax Thunderbirds in NLL Cup Finals

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Toronto Rock now know their NLL Cup Finals opponent after the Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the Georgia Swarm in Game 3 of their Semifinals Series on Sunday night to join the Rock in the best-of-3 finals series.

NLL CUP FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 1: Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm ET, at Toronto Rock at TD Coliseum

Game 2: Sunday, May 17 at 6:00pm ET, at Halifax Thunderbirds at Scotiabank Centre

*Game 3: Saturday, May 23 at 7:30pm ET, at Toronto Rock at TD Coliseum

*if necessary

Tickets for Game 1 of the NLL Cup Finals are on sale now!

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 10, 2026

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