What to Watch for vs. San Diego Seals - Game 2 NLL SF

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA - The Toronto Rock lead the Best-of-3 NLL Semifinals series 1-0 after defeating the San Diego Seals 14-12 in Game 1 on Friday night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. This evening, the Rock and Seals get together at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA for Game 2 where the Rock will have a chance to advance to the NLL Finals with a victory.

Fans can watch the game vs. San Diego at 6:00pm ET on TSN and ESPNU. Alternatively, tune in on TSN's digital platform TSN+ via TSN.ca and the TSN App as well as ESPN+. To stream the game on TSN+ or ESPN+, a paid subscription is required.

Here's what to watch for in Sunday's matchup.

The Toronto Rock have played at Pechanga Arena three times, ever. And the Rock have won all three of those games, but there's been some good ones. Can the Rock continue their west-coast dominance of the Seals. While this is the first postseason series between the two clubs, the Rock have some positive past experiences to draw on.

The Rock made a roster move this morning placing D Josh Jackson on the Injured Reserve List with a lower body injury and placed Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Roster.

The San Diego Seals placed goaltender Chris Origlieri on the Injured Reserve List this morning and placed Practice Roster goaltender Tyden Redlick on the Active Roster. It looks like the Rock will be facing Cam Dunkerley in the Seals net tonight. The Seals also swapped Jake Govett off the Active Roster to the Practice Roster in favour of Cam Acchione.

The Rock have shown steady improvement at the faceoff dot against the Seals this season and on Friday night it was almost a dead even split as Rock FO specialist Nick Rowlett won 14 draws and San Diego's Trevor Baptiste won 16. Having Rowlett in the lineup for the Rock has been a big boost this season and, as always, this game within the game will be a big focus again today.

The Hat Trick Boys. English, Rogers, and Matthews all scored hat tricks in the series opener with each hat trick being uniquely relevant to the Rock's Game 1 success. The Rock have such a balanced attack that you can't focus on one or two players because the other three or four will get ya.

Friday was the Rock's first 2 nd round playoff game win since 2015 when the Rock defeated Rochester at Air Canada Centre, went on to win the Mini Game and advance to the NLL Finals.

INJURY REPORT: TD Ierlan is on the PUP List. Zack Kearney, Kobe Handsor, and Robert Hudson are on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List. Justin Martin (Lower), and Phil Mazzuca (Upper) are on the Injured Reserve List. Rock defender Josh Jackson is questionable for today's game.

The 2026 NLL Semifinals will see a Game 3 in Rock City next Saturday night only if the San Diego Seals can stave off elimination with a win this afternoon on home floor.

A new episode of the Toronto Rock Total Access Podcast is out now! Challen Rogers and Mike Hancock get you primed for the playoffs.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.