Seals Dominate on Defense and Get Career Performances from Dunkerley and Watson to Extend Playoff Series against Toronto

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals defense, which played a large role in the team's success for much of the season, came up big once again when the team needed it most, holding the Toronto Rock to just six goals in an 11-6 win Sunday afternoon at Pechanga Arena in Game Two of their best-of-three National Lacrosse League semifinal playoff series. With the win, the Seals extend the series and keep their championship aspirations alive.

The Seals and Rock will now return to Toronto to meet in the deciding Game Three, next Saturday night, May 9, at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. Faceoff is set for 4 p.m. PT.

Video highlights from tonight's game can be found in this FOLDER and still photos are available in this FOLDER. Video is courtesy of the NLL and ESPN+ and still photos are courtesy of the Seals.

Filling in for an injured Chris Origlieri, Cam Dunkerley played the game of his life in his first career postseason start between the pipes, holding the Rock to just six goals, while stopping 36 of 42 shots, an astounding 85.7 percent save percentage. Dunkerley received a standing ovation from the raucous Pechanga Arena crowd when Head Coach Patrick Merrill subbed him out with 50 seconds left in the contest.

Meanwhile on the other side of the turf, it was forward Dylan Watson, who continued his hot streak in the playoffs, scoring a game and season-high four goals to power the San Diego offense. Watson has now scored a team-high nine goals in the postseason.

It was a physical game that featured 80 total penalty minutes and four ejections with the Seals going 2-for-7 on the power play while the San Diego defense held the Rock 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

Connor Robinson also scored twice for the Seals, while Wes Berg, James Barclay, Eli Gobrecht, Tre Leclaire and Zach Currier each scored once. Berg had a game and team-high five assists.

Complete stats from Sunday's game are available at https://www.nll.com/game/720178707/toronto-rock-vs-san-diego-seals/2026-05-03/.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 3, 2026

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