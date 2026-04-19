Rock Will Travel to Saskatchewan to Open Playoffs

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







OAKVILLE, ON - The Toronto Rock (#6 seed) will face the Saskatchewan Rush (#3 seed) in the opening round of the NLL Playoffs. The single-game NLL Quarterfinals matchup will take place on Saturday, April 25 at 9pm ET at SaskTel Centre.

The Rock were one shot or one save away, however you want to look at it, from being in a position to host a home playoff game to begin the 2026 NLL Playoffs. A late rally by the Rush and an overtime strike in Saturday's regular season finale between the two teams meant the Saskatoon-based club will hold the playoff matchup on their turf next weekend.

Rock fans can commit to a 2026 Playoff Pack and lock in their seats for a potential NLL Semifinals game in Rock City on the weekend of May 1-3 should Toronto defeat Saskatchewan in the NLL Quarterfinal matchup. The pay-as-we-play program is the perfect way to guarantee the same seat for every home playoff game and enjoy big savings over single game pricing!

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

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