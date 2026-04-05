CLINCHED the Rock Are Heading to the Playoffs

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Toronto Rock (10-6) punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 7-5 win over the San Diego Seals (6-9) on Saturday night on Fan Appreciation Night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON. Prior to the end of the game, Halifax was victorious over Rochester which set up the win and in scenario for the Rock.

"The first goal (of the season) is to clinch a playoff spot, it's good and it's an accomplishment" said Rock Head Coach Matt Sawyer. "We feel like we've been playing good lacrosse over the last month, obviously a setback in Philadelphia, hopefully tonight gets us back on that track and we finish the season strong and see if we can't get a home playoff game to start."

The Rock owned the opening 15 minutes of this game and it set the tone for the night. At times it felt like a rollercoaster, but when the buzzer sounded at the end of the first, the Rock had earned a 3-0 lead on goals from CJ Kirst, Challen Rogers, and Chris Boushy. And Nick Rose was just getting started.

In the second quarter, Owen Hiltz scored both Rock goals and each tally was met with an answer from the Seals. That meant the Rock maintained that three-goal lead through halftime up 5-2.

While the Seals scored the first goal of the second half to get back to within two, any thought of it kickstarting a comeback was thwarted by Rose and the Rock defence. Josh Dawick's power play goal with just over a minute to play in the frame once again restored the Rock's three-goal lead and the home side was heading to the final 15 minutes up 6-3.

Almost ten minutes elapsed before the Seals scored to make it 6-4. With a shade over two and half minutes remaining Kirst scored his second goal of the game to put the Rock up 7-4. San Diego scored once more but it was once again Rose and the defence that shut things down and survived a late visitor's power play to seal the 7-5 win.

Rose stopped 38 of the 43 shots he faced for a staggering .883 save percentage and picked up his sixth win of the season. Chris Origlieri made 21 saves for San Diego.

"We could really feel (the fans) energy tonight," said Rose. "I think they knew what was on the line if we came out and got the victory. Obviously, we're going to fight like hell to get back here in front of them in the playoffs.

The Rock were 1-for-3 on the power play while their penalty killing was perfect in not allowing the Seals a man-up marker on three San Diego power plays.

The Rock will head to Ottawa to face the Black Bears who will be fighting for their playoff lives and can ill afford to drop next week's Battle of Ontario showdown. It's also a must win for the Rock if they want to have a chance at hosting a first-round home playoff game.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026

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