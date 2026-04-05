Roughnecks Edged by Oshawa

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks dropped a tightly contested game tonight to the Oshawa Firewolves by a final score of 10-9 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Roughnecks trailed by a score of 4-2 after a low scoring first half. Tyler Pace opened the scoring late in the first quarter before Bennett Smith scored his first goal of the season in transition to double the Riggers lead at 2-0. The Firewolves then answered with four straight goals in the second quarter, including two on the powerplay.

The third quarter started with a powerplay goal by Tanner Cook and then Brayden Mayea tied the game at 4-4, also on the man advantage. The Firewolves then responded with three straight goals before a powerplay goal by Tyler Pace shifted the momentum. Haiden Dickson scored a pair of goals 12 seconds apart to once again tie the game at 7-7 heading into the fourth quarter. The two teams traded goals in the final frame before Tye Kurtz scored with 2:28 remaining to give Oshawa the win.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tyler Pace (2G, 6A), Tanner Cook (3G, 4A), and Haiden Dickson (2G). Aden Walsh made 40 saves in the loss.

The Roughnecks will hit the road next weekend for a rematch with the Oshawa Firewolves. Game time is at 5:00pm MST on Saturday, April 11th. They will then finish up the regular season at home on Saturday, April 18th as the Colorado Mammoth come to the Scotiabank Saddledome for "Roughnecks Rodeo" presented by Cody & Sioux. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2026

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