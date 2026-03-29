Desert Dogs Nip Roughnecks in Overtime

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Calgary Roughnecks' comeback fell just short tonight in Las Vegas, as they dropped a 10-9 thriller to the Desert Dogs in overtime.

The Roughnecks were trailing by a score of 5-2 at halftime after a low scoring first thirty minutes of play. Tanner Cook opened the scoring for the Roughnecks in the second quarter with his 38th goal of the season. Jacob Dunbar also found the back of the net as he drew back into the lineup for the first time in four games.

The Desert Dogs scored a pair of early goals to start the third quarter before Brayden Mayea got a late marker to bring the Riggers within four heading into the final frame. The two teams traded goals to start the fourth quarter before a late surge by the Roughnecks saw them score four goals in a span of 1:35 to tie the game at 9-9. The tying goal, which was scored with only 59 seconds remaining, came from Tanner Cook who completed his hat trick and reached the 40-goal plateau on the season.

The Roughnecks thought they had completed the comeback when Noah Manning scored in overtime, but the goal was called back due to a shot clock violation. Jonathan Donville then scored the overtime winning goal shortly after to give the Desert Dogs the 10-9 victory.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tyler Pace (1G, 6A), Tanner Cook (3G, 3A), and Brayden Mayea (2G, 4A). Aden Walsh made 34 saves in the loss.

The Roughnecks will return to the Scotiabank Saddledome next weekend as they take on the Oshawa Firewolves on Saturday, April 4th for Tiki Party presented by ATCO Energy. Ball drop is scheduled for 7:00pm MST. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026

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