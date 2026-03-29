Desert Dogs (7-7) Rally for Overtime Victory vs. Calgary (4-11) in Playoff Push

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7-7) delivered a statement performance Saturday night, seizing control early and battling through a dramatic finish to secure a crucial win over Calgary (4-11) as they continue their push toward a first-ever playoff berth.

The Dogs wasted no time setting the tone. Chris Cloutier struck first, igniting the home crowd and establishing early momentum. From there, the Pack leaned into their identity- relentless, physical, and connected on both ends of the floor.

Jackson Webster delivered one of the night's most electrifying moments, finishing a highlight-reel behind-the-back goal- his third of the game- to send the Den into a frenzy. Las Vegas carried that energy into halftime with a commanding 5-2 lead.

Out of the half-time break, the Dogs kept their foot on the gas. Jonathan Poitras opened the third quarter with a quick strike to extend the lead to 6-2. Controlling possession and tempo, the Desert Dogs added two more goals to take a 7-3 advantage into the final frame.

Calgary pushed back early in the fourth, cutting into the lead with two quick goals. Cloutier responded at the 10-minute mark to make it 8-5, and moments later, Brandon Goodwin found the net to extend the lead to 9-5. But the Roughnecks weren't done. Calgary surged late, rattling off four unanswered goals to tie the game and force overtime.

In a thrilling back-and-forth overtime play, Jonathan Donville delivered the game-winner at the 6:12 mark, sealing a hard-fought 10-9 victory for Las Vegas.

Fueled by disciplined defense, strong goaltending, and a balanced offensive attack, the Desert Dogs showcased the complete performance that has defined their late-season surge.

With every game carrying playoff implications, the Pack proved once again- they're built for this moment.

FINAL: Desert Dogs 10, Calgary 9

The Desert Dogs improve to seven wins on the season with four games remaining as they continue their march toward the postseason. Las Vegas heads to Denver next to face the Avalanche on Friday, April 3.

Fans can join the team for the Watch Party at the Rio on Friday, April 4, starting at 5 p.m. PST to cheer on the Pack.

POINTS LEADERS

Chris Cloutier: 3G | 3A - 6 Points

Mitch Jones: 1G | 4A - 5 Points

Jonathan Donville: 2G | 1A - 3 Points







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026

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