Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Rock (9) Final

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings defeated the Toronto Rock on Sunday afternoon, earning a 12-9 win.

Defensive player Alex Pace appeared in his 100th NLL career game, recording one goal and 11 loose ball recoveries, also reaching the 500 loose-ball milestone.

Recently acquired forward Lukas Nielsen finished this afternoon's game with a hat trick, his first with the team.

The Wings will return home for their final home game of the season on Saturday, April 11, when they host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Xfinity Mobile Arena

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 4-12 12 FINAL 9 TORONTO ROCK 9-6

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 3 2 5 2 - 12 PHI: Damude (41/50)

TOR 2 2 3 2 - 9 TOR: Holowchuk (38/49)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Nielsen (3), O'Neill (2), Young (2), LeClair (1), Longboat (1), Pace (1), Wagner (1), John (1)

TOR: Hiltz (3), Dawick (3), Hostrawser (1), Kirst (1), English (1)







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026

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